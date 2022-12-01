“Wilxiu of the End -ErroR:salvation-” has been released for pre-order and the physical map of the limited edition bonus is officially released!

[香港，2022年11月30日]Co-published by Game Source Entertainment (GSE) and the otome game brand “Otomate” under “Idea Factory”, the Asian Traditional Chinese version of “Wilxiu of the End -ErroR:salvation-” for Nintendo Switch™ is officially released today! Today, GSE will release the physical unboxing pictures of the various bonuses of “Wilxiu of the End -ErroR:salvation-“.

Pre-order bonus physical map

◆Pre-order bonus◆

1. The main character cards of “Wilhew of the End-ErroR:salvation-” (full set of 7 types) (with packaging card bag)

2. A4 size file folder of “Wilxiu of the End-ErroR:salvation-” (one piece)

Limited edition bonus physical map

◆Limited edition bonus ◆ (including pre-order bonus)

1. A limited edition gift box of “Wilxiu of the End -ErroR:salvation-“

2. A game-themed book cover for “Welsh of the End-ErroR:salvation-“

3. A set of badges for the main characters of “Wilxiu of the End-ErroR:salvation-” (a full set of 7 styles)

4. A badge display stand for “Wilxiu of the End-ErroR:salvation-“

5. A set of acrylic stand cards of “Wilxiu of the End-ErroR:salvation-” (full set of 6 styles)

※The picture is for reference only, the actual appearance may change.

※The pre-order period for special codes has ended, and no more production is expected.