Win a dinner at Restaurant Bellezza Amsterdam: the perfect place for a romantic date

Amsterdam, a city full of restaurants. But what are the real highlights, the special places where you can enjoy an unforgettable dining experience? We recommend… Restaurant Bellezza! The perfect restaurant if you are looking for delicious food, an evening full of mysticism and romance that you will remember with a warm feeling for weeks to come. And extra fun: we can give away a dinner for 2 at Bellezza! Read in this article how you can win.

Restaurant Bellezza Amsterdam: A dining experience you will never forget

There you are together, on the doorstep of Restaurant Bellezza Amsterdam, ready to indulge your taste buds. This fine restaurant, located in a sheltered courtyard of the Bethaniën monastery, takes culinary enjoyment to a very high level. Don’t expect your average dinner here, no, this is an adventure of themes, arty vibes, and taste explosions that will make you say it all.

Restaurant Bellezza, Amsterdam CenterRestaurant Bellezza, Amsterdam Center

Restaurant Bellezza Amsterdam: An amazing journey of discovery

Every time you eat at Bellezza, you make a new culinary journey. The menu changes every season and the team is inspired by a surprising new theme. And you know what tops it all off? The visual magic, the exciting scents, and the perfectly fitting music that take your taste experience to the next level. And without giving too much away: you will be immersed in other enchanting worlds at different times, all to excite your culinary experience. It was therefore a real adventure: we became completely zen through the relaxed music, and felt the tension rise when some heavier music and visual effects came on. A kind of emotional rollercoaster for your taste buds!

Enchanting atmosphere

And that’s not the only thing that overwhelms you. The building itself also plays an essential role. Hidden in the shadow of the Red Light District, you follow a mysterious street from the bustling Oudezijds Achterburgwal to end up at this historic warehouse. Once inside, you are welcomed by an intimate and dark setting, with heavy curtains and subtle lighting. A large table at which all guests sit, but in such a way that each group or couple has its own intimate seat.

Bellezza’s dishes

And then those dishes, beautiful works of art on your plate from Chef Davy van Wezel. During our visit, the theme was Mother Earth, and that was reflected in all 8 courses. We highlight some highlights for you! Seaweed caviar with celery cream on a blini, wow: you taste paradise. And we couldn’t stop talking about the carrot mousse, with black garlic cream and bergamot jelly. And our absolute favourite: the slow-cooked neck of lamb with beetroot, Swiss chard, and a divine lamb gravy. Each and every one of them is a gem on our plate, with flavors and textures that make the dishes extremely exciting!

A Heavenly Finale

And if you think it can’t get any better, wait until dessert. A true heavenly finale that not only tastes great, but also ensures more interaction with your table companions. We ended the evening in the speakeasy bar of Bellezza, a luxurious cocktail bar where we toasted with a pornstar martini and chatted with another couple.

Reserve your Dinner Romance

Restaurant Bellezza Amsterdam is not your average dinner party, but an unforgettable dining experience full of romance. The mysterious atmosphere, the artful dishes and the special setting make it the perfect place for a dream date. So go for it and reserve that spot at Restaurant Bellezza Amsterdam! Together with Bellezza you will create a magical memory that will leave you with a big smile on your face for weeks to come.

Win a unique dinner for 2 at Restaurant Bellezza Amsterdam!

Sounds good right? And we have extra fun news: we can give away a dinner for 2 at Bellezza to our followers on Instagram! How can you win?

Follow Culi Amsterdam and Bellezza on Instagram.Let us know in a comment under the Instagram post that you are participating, and share this article in your story and tag Culi Amsterdam and BellezzaThis giveaway runs until Sunday August 6 at 8 p.m., after which we will participants 1 lucky winner known.

Restaurant Beauty

Oudezijds Achterburgwal 99a, Amsterdam Center

