Contest: do you want to win the Vegan Pasta cookbook? This delicious book contains more than 80 Italian recipes and is guaranteed to give you that summer holiday feeling! Read in this article how you have a chance to win, and we share the recipe for vegan mozzarella!

Win: Vegan Pasta Cookbook

Vegan food is not boring rabbit food

With the Vegan Pasta cookbook, Brianna Claxton takes you to modern Italian cuisine. And she shows you that you can also put quite authentic tasting dishes on the table without animal products! Brianna is pre-eminently the one who can tell you all about this. She is a chef and the creative force behind the online platform plvntfood. Her mission is to show that vegan food is not boring rabbit food, but can be very tasty, and can lead to creative, exciting flavors. And even if you are not a full-on vegan yourself, that’s still nice: more plant-based food is healthy, it reduces the risk of heart disease and diabetes. And you are doing your bit for our planet.

Make your own pasta and vegan cheese

Vegan Pasta has a fine structure. First, Brianna takes us through the basics: fresh pasta, sauces, and essential ingredients. Great for anyone who likes super fresh food and wants to keep control over which ingredients are in your pasta and sauce. Do you like a little more convenience? Then you can also skip this chapter and secretly buy ready-made pasta of course! She also discusses making vegan cheese, meat and seafood in two chapters. And that is very interesting. For example, try the vegan mozzarella that we share in this article! You will also find recipes for, for example, minced meat, pulled pork, and even bacon. Really valuable recipes for every vegan!

Ravioli with butternut squash, beurre noisette, sage and candied chilli hazelnuts

And then… the pasta recipes! It’s hard to flip through these chapters and not get hungry, because everything looks so delicious. How about a steaming orecchiette casserole with pesto cream and walnut crumble? Or serve your friends a plate of ravioli with butternut squash, beurre noisette, sage and sugared chilli hazelnuts: they are sure to be impressed. And even a vegan version of Raviolo al’uovo, that iconic ravioli with egg yolk, is not missing in this book. We are really impressed by the delicious dishes. And because Brianna also shares recipes for breads, spreads and side dishes, you can really fill your table with an Italian feast.

Win: win Brianna Claxton’s Vegan Pasta book!

Are you as excited about this cookbook as we are? Then we have good news! We can give away 3 copies of this delicious cookbook to our followers on Facebook and Instagram! How can you win?

Follow Culi Amsterdam, preferably on Facebook and Instagram.

Let us know in the comments below the Facebook or Instagram message that you are participating in the giveaway.

Do you want to have an extra chance? Then share this post on your own timeline on Facebook, or in your stories on Instagram!

This giveaway will run until Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m., after which we will announce 3 lucky winners from all Facebook and Instagram participants.

And can’t you wait? Then make sure to make the surprising vegan mozzarella recipe below!

Recept: Verse vegan mozzarella

Brianna writes about this: “Vegan fresh mozzarella is not easily available. It’s an easy cheese to make because you learn the basic techniques of fermenting. The mozzarella is easy to slice, melts fantastic, browns nicely and you can eat it raw or cooked. Either way, it tastes great!”

Makes: 6-12 mozzarella balls (depending on size) | Time: fermented cashew milk 24 hours; cheese 8-24 hours

Cookbook Vegan Pasta – Recipe vegan mozzarella

Ingredients for the fermented cashew milk

140 g raw, unsalted cashews, soaked

950

ml water

ml water 2 tbsp soy lecithin powder (eg health food store)

1 tbsp vegan lactobacillus acidophilus or another probiotic (in powder form or the contents of capsules, e.g. health food store)

Ingredients for the fresh mozzarella

1.2 l fermented cashew milk (1 time above recipe)

3 tbsp kappa carrageenan (a natural gelling agent from red seaweed, among others online)

1 tsp lactic acid (including online)

120

g tapiocazetmeel, plus 2 el (o.a. toko)

g tapiocazetmeel, plus 2 el (o.a. toko) 1½ tsp salt

360 ml coconut oil, melted

1 tbsp salt per 3.8 liters of water (brine)

Method of preparation cashew milk

Drain the cashews and rinse. Puree the cashew nuts with the water, the soy lecithin powder and the lactobacillus acidophilus in a high-powered blender to an emulsion. Pour into a spotless (preferably just boiled) glass jar. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit on the counter for 12 to 24 hours. The longer you leave it, the more acidic the milk becomes.

Method of preparation mozzarella

Add the fermented cashew milk, kappa carrageenan, lactic acid, tapioca starch and salt to a high powered blender. Puree smooth. Add the coconut oil and puree until the mozzarella mixture is glossy and well blended. Add to a saucepan over medium heat and beat for 30 seconds to a minute, until the cheese begins to break. Purée with an immersion blender to re-emulsify the cheese and continue beating for another 2 to 3 minutes, until the mozzarella mixture is thick. Now shape the mozzarella. This must be done quickly. For a standard-sized ball of mozzarella, use a 1/4 cup ice cream scoop and scoop two balls of the mozzarella mixture into the center of a piece of plastic wrap. Fold the plastic wrap in half, grab the ends and swirl quickly to form a larger ball. Pull the two ends of the plastic wrap tightly under the ball and tie a double knot. Immediately place the wrapped mozzarella in a bowl of water with ice cubes. Repeat with the rest of the mozzarella mixture. Place the bowl in the refrigerator and chill for about 8 hours.

Pickling method of preparation

Make the brine: heat the water slightly and let the salt dissolve in it while stirring. It should taste like lightly salted sea water. Let the brine cool. Remove the mozzarella from the plastic wrap and place in the brine for 24 hours before use.

Comments from Brianna

You can make the mozzarella balls as big as you want: very small or even larger than the 115 gram balls you see here.

The longer you let the cashew milk ferment, the stronger the flavor will be. For a very mild cheese, skip the fermentation process altogether. Follow the same steps but do not add the probiotic. Once the cashew milk is ready, you can immediately start making the cheese.

