Win: win the Dim Sum & Dumplings cookbook!

This book is a must for lovers of Asian cuisine. With the handy recipes you can set up a table full of delicious snacks for your friends! A perfect book to give as a gift.

Win win cookbook Dim Sum & Dumplings by Karin Lei

Cookbook Dim Sum & Dumplings

Dim Sum & Dumplings is a cookbook written by Karin Lei, an accomplished chef specializing in authentic Chinese cuisine. The book contains a collection of delicious and easy-to-follow recipes for making a wide variety of Chinese dumplings and dim sum. Including of course the all-time favorites, but also surprising modern variations! The cookbook is a perfect guide for those who want to explore the world of Chinese cuisine, and of course especially if you are interested in the art of making dumplings and dim sum. The book starts with an introduction to the wonderful world of dim sum, and what etiquette is involved. There is also a handy list of ingredients that you always want to have in your pantry.

Siu Mai and crispy sesame shrimp toast

The recipes in the book are divided into different types of dumpling or dim sum. For example, the first chapter includes recipes for classic steamed dumplings, including Har Gow and Siu Mai, for which we get to share the recipe below. And if you browse through, your mouth will definitely water. For example, you can now make the famous crispy sesame shrimp toast yourself, but there are also some larger dishes in the book, such as a delicious Beef Chow Fun. And do you like sweet? Then you will be very happy with the last chapter with, for example, custard buns and mango pudding.

Handy comics and beautiful photos

The recipes themselves are easy to follow, with clear instructions and ingredient lists. Dim Sum & Dumplings also includes helpful tips and tricks throughout the book, such as advice on storing dumplings and adjusting cooking time based on the type of filling used. And all that with handy comics and photos that make you want to cook right away. Dim Sum & Dumplings is really a fantastic cookbook for dim sum lovers!

Recipe: Siu Mai – Steamed Pork and Shrimp Dumplings – from the cookbook Dim Sum & Dumplings

Siu Mai from cookbook Dim Sum & Dumplings by Karin Lei

Karin Lei writes about this: “Siu mai was a regular part of my mother Feng-Chiao’s yum cha in my youth. Since we as children could eat large quantities, it was useful to make them from ready-made sheets of dough and freeze them. When it was time for dinner, we packed as many as we thought we could eat and then steamed them portion by portion. There are many local variations of siu mai, and a Hong Kong street food favorite is one with fish filling. Countries such as Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam also have their own variations on the dish.”

Ingredients – for approx. 33 pieces

10 g dried shiitake mushrooms

350 g pork, coarsely ground or chopped tenderloin or minced pork

200 g peeled raw prawns, for example vannamei

1 no

1½–2 tsp Shaoxing rice wine

½ tbsp light soy sauce

2 pinches of salt

2 pinches of ground white pepper

1 tsp granulated sugar

1 cornstarch

½ tbsp sesame oil

1 pack of round wonton wrappers of 200 g, 8 x 8 cm

fish roe for garnish (optional)

Method of preparation

Place the dried shiitake mushrooms in warm water for about 30 minutes until soft. Squeeze out the water and chop coarsely. Clean the shrimps and chop them coarsely. In a large bowl, toss together the pork, shrimp, and shiitake mushrooms. Add egg, Shaoxing rice wine, soy sauce, salt, pepper, sugar, cornflour and sesame oil. Mix it well until the mixture is sticky. Grab the ground beef mixture and toss it into the bowl 5 or 6 times to get the air out and compact it. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for approx. 1 hour. If you’re using square wonton wrappers, unwrap them so you have a stack. Then cut a 1 cm triangle from each corner. Form a ring with your thumb and forefinger and place a wonton wrapper on top. Let the skin form a dimple and fill it with about 2/3 to 1 tablespoon of filling. You can flatten the top with a small flat butter knife or spoon so that the filling is pressed down. You can also gently press the cylinder against the palm of your hand or work surface to compress the filling and force the air out. Place the dumplings on a tray and cover with a tea towel or lid. When you have filled all the siu mai you can cut off the protruding dough tops. Otherwise they will become hard and dry after steaming. Place the siu mai, slightly apart, on steam paper in the steamer basket. Bring water to the boil, place the steamer basket on top and steam with a lid on for 7 to 8 minutes until tender. If desired, sprinkle the siu mai with a little fish roe and serve immediately with a dipping sauce of your choice, for example soy sauce and chili oil.

