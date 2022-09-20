Home Entertainment “Winchester Family” Release Poster “Supernatural” Prequel Story | Winchester Family | Supernatural
“Winchester Family” Release Poster “Supernatural” Prequel Story | Winchester Family | Supernatural

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time September 20th news, according to foreign media reports, “Supernatural” prequel new drama “Winchester Family” released a poster, October 11th The CW will start broadcasting.

The series, which focuses on John and Mary, parents of the Winchester brothers Dean and Sam, is described as “an epic, untold love story from Dean’s point of view, how John met Mary, how they desperately saved their love and saved the world.”

Meg Donnelly as 19-year-old ghost hunter Mary Campbell and Derek Roger as John Winchester, who is just getting started, will form a team.

Dean’s actor Jason Akers serves as the narrator, and he and his wife Danielle also serve as executive producers. The script was written by Robbie Thompson, executive producer of Supernatural.

