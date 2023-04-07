After the Japanese artist Li Hanqiang brought the joint series with Supreme last spring and summer, this time he and Takashi Kumagai (Takashi Kumagai) are in charge of the street brand WIND AND SEA to create a new joint series, and will hold the latest joint exhibition at WIND AND SEA Tokyo Meguro “LEE and sea”.

In May last year, WIND AND SEA invited artist Li Hanqiang to create with the theme of street charm. Li Hanqiang chose the streets of Shibuya as inspiration, and spent about two months to complete two acrylic paintings. During the process, he went back and forth to the streets of Shibuya to find various signs, stickers, and graffiti samples on electric poles, walls, and roads. Carry out secondary creations and add real elements, such as one of which is a large road sign with “Shibuya 1-chome” painted in blue on a white background; The eye-catching orange-red warning signs occupy the visual field, showing the bright colors of Shibuya in Li Hanqiang’s eyes in the paintings, and the subtle color changes are also fully displayed on this joint product through rigorous scanning and inkjet.

In this creation of the artist Li Hanqiang, acrylic paints are used to present various street objects such as signboards, stickers, and road signs. By adjusting the concentration of acrylic pigments, it is restored in a layer-by-layer manner. There are also easter eggs hidden in the works, such as stickers with “Dude X”, “Zombie” and “I LOVE MY LIFE ENJOY”, etc., which are in line with Li Hanqiang’s vocabulary about Shibuya’s feelings, and also include the Japanese “Enyi” 0″, used to describe the immorality of modern people. The details that are close to daily topics also echo Li Hanqiang’s impression of the WIND AND SEA brand’s kindness and life.

This joint series has launched a total of 15 neutral items such as Hoodie, shirt, sweater, long-sleeved Tee, short-sleeved Tee, and tote bag. It will be officially launched on April 8, including online stores and WIND AND SEA Tokyo Meguro main store, Osaka Minamihorie store. In addition, the WIND AND SEA Tokyo Meguro store will also open a week-long “LEEandsea” exhibition on the day of the sale. At that time, you will have the opportunity to have a close look at the two original paintings of this joint name, as well as other unpublished works.

WIND AND SEA Tokyo Meguro Store

1-6-4 Ohashi, Meguro-ku, Tokyo (1-6-4, Ohashi, Meguro-ku, Tokyo)