Wind of Caprera, island-compendium and a sober hero

An extraordinary peace of rhythms and sounds reigns everywhere: gentle gliding seagulls, families of cormorants drying their wings by spreading them to the wind, small peaceful turtle doves cooing among the highest branches, thin dark boars, wise and fearless goats. All around, all together, the breath of the shoreline. Beaches, cliffs, but also a high-altitude experience in a rocky outcrop that imitates a mountainous heart. And, as on the mother island, with a few steps uphill you reach an elevated clearing which houses what everyone calls the Garibaldi Compendium. It is a group of simple, very white houses, not too different from what I could have imagined at the age of seven. My father shows them to me, he wants me to feel invested in that strange atmosphere that these places steeped in history convey. Before visiting the interior he wants us to explore the surroundings. My mother doesn’t have the right shoes and is waiting for us together with other hot visitors in the shade of the large pine that grows in the courtyard in front of the first portion of the house. I follow my father who invites me to look where he looks. It is certainly the sea, he clarifies, but not just any sea: it is the sea that looked at Garibaldi. He invites me to watch where I put my feet and not only because he’s afraid I’ll fall and hurt me, but because he wants him to move with the awareness that that’s the same ground the General treads on. I must have taken from him the tendency towards emphasis, the passion for rituals. The idea that one time overlaps the other. Walking where Garibaldi had walked brought us into the house. Which seemed beautiful to me, just as all the houses seem beautiful that they are supposed to represent and not be inhabited. I tried to imagine our hero between those rooms, wearing his poncho, lying on that incredibly small bed which, when he felt the end approaching, asked that it be oriented towards the window overlooking the sea.

Strange surprises

The measure of history often reserves strange surprises. It was a hot day outside, but inside the house there was a docile coolness of polished floors and dusted shop windows. As if a line of housekeepers had given themselves the task of keeping every space clean as the General wanted, who did not like pomp, but did not compromise on cleanliness.

He who had slept in the open, who had seen his beloved Anita die in the marshes of Comacchio, who had settled down on a mat in Meucci’s poor house and had faced ocean storms on a sailing ship from Peru. In that decent house, in its ordinary objects, there was an extraordinary energy, because heroes, the immense and proverbial ones, know how to make the ordinary extraordinary.

Tombstones had been engraved for him in every corner of the country. For him and for his horse, so that they could stand out in the flower of the squares of Italy, more bronze was cast than for a thousand bells and as many cannons. And they said that, due to the paradoxes of history, Garibaldi could have been born French, and the other General, Bonaparte, Italian.

Now I was visiting the rooms that he himself had chosen to live in and not to exile himself, but to choose a center in which to bring together the most extraordinary minds of his time, a place that represented him in depth and concentration. Not far away, in a small cemetery, his tomb stood out for its sobriety, but also for its magnificence: a rock sarcophagus like an unfinished casket, the unfinished one of a stonemason who has considered the times badly, because it seemed impossible that the hero of two worlds was mortal. There was a metal ring through which a cyclops emerging from that Homeric sea could have lifted that lid of living rock on the day of awakening.