“Wind River Dale”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 21, according to foreign media reports, the suspenseful crime film “Wind River Dale” will have a sequel “Wind River Dale: The Next Chapter”, Carly Skogland Women’s Story, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) directed by Patrick Massett & John Zinman (“Tomb Raider”, “The Blacklist”), and the filming will start in January next year.

The original work was released in 2017, directed and written by Taylor Sheridan, starring Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, etc., telling the story of a murder in a Wyoming Indian reservation, working for the local staff of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Administration Hunter Corey Lambert and rookie FBI agent Jane Banner team up to investigate.

“Wind Valley” premiered at the 33rd Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2017, and then screened at the Un Certain Regard unit of the 70th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2017, and finally won the award. The best director award of the unit, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on August 4, 2017.

The story narrates that Corey Lambert, a local hunter working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, found the body of a girl named Natalie Hanson on the desolate snow six miles away from the drilling station in the Wind River Valley Indian Reservation. When FBI rookie female agent Jane Banner came to investigate, she was unprepared for the cold weather in Wyoming; this made Banner, who was not familiar with the local area, have to cooperate with Lambert to deeply explore this violently ravaged area. Unknown truth.

The sequel stars Martin Sensmeyer, who played drug addict Chip Henson in the first film, whose sister’s death is the spark of the main investigation. The sequel follows terror escalating on the Wind River Valley Reservation, where a string of routine murders remains unsolved and the FBI recruits the Authority’s newest hunter, Chip Hanson, who becomes entangled in the authorities, vigilantes and what he calls In the desperate and dangerous battle between the reservations at home.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)