by admin
WindChant generates the sound of nature after simulating the wind and fluid dynamics in nature

WindChant developed by Xhun Audio is a procedural nature sound simulator that simulates wind and fluid dynamics in nature.

Built for music, live events, film, TV and entertainment production, WindChant is based on a sophisticated random engine: it uses no sampling at all, and sound and fluid dynamics are actually generated in real-time.

The entire procedural audio engine can be manually controlled, fully automated, or both: generate an immersive (including panorama control), natural, evolving natural wind soundscape that feels like pressing a key Simple.

Limited time sale price: 19 EUR/USD, equivalent to 50% off. This offer is available from the Xhun Audio Shop and third-party resellers (regularly $39.00/EUR).

WindChant is available as a VST, VST3, AU plugin for Windows and macOS (Intel CPU). Although Rosetta 2 can run the software on M1 macOS (Apple CPU), Xhun Audio recommends that you go to the official website to download and try the demo version before purchasing.

Official website: https://www.xhun-audio.com/site/xhun.php?page=windchant

