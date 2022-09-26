[摘要]In the past two days, Microsoft has pushed the major version update of Windows 11 2022. I don’t know if everyone has updated it. It is currently reported that Microsoft’s development model seems to have changed to a three-year update strategy, that is, the next version is launched every three years. Windows 12 may launch in 2024, according to the launch time of Windows 11.

In the past two days, Microsoft has pushed the major version update of Windows 11 2022. I don’t know if everyone has updated it. It is currently reported that Microsoft’s development model seems to have changed to a three-year update strategy, that is, the next version is launched every three years. Windows 12 may launch in 2024, according to the launch time of Windows 11.

Of course, Microsoft has not officially promised a Windows 12 launch time, or even officially announced Windows 12. However, judging from the situation of Windows 10, the probability of Windows 12’s existence is very high. And there is news that Microsoft has developed Windows 12 internally, code-named Next Valley.

In terms of specific time, Microsoft may officially announce Windows 12 in the first half of 2024, and the launch time may be in the second half of 2024, most likely in September. Interestingly, Windows 11 2022 will end support on October 14, 2024.

Editor: Zhang Shujia