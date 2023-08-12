Windows on the sea: 10 Italian coastal roads between historic routes and lesser-known itineraries

ROME – The Italian coasts circumnavigate the peninsula for about 5,500 kilometers and when traveling by car, few scenarios are more relaxing than the sea flowing through the windows.

From Liguria to Puglia and from Veneto to the islands, Italy boasts an idyllic collection of waterfront roads that wind through our country’s unrivaled landscape variety, gaining further interest thanks to the culinary and cultural destinations along the way. Some of the routes are a few kilometers long, others cross three regions but all are ideal for summer holidays. The itineraries of the selection include little-known routes and spectacular roads of great historical importance that have contributed decisively to the advent of tourism; with or without car.

1) SS18: the magic of the lower Tyrrhenian Sea

Founded by the ancient Romans, buried by Vesuvius and resurrected as the Regia delle Calabrie road around the 16th century, the Tirrena Inferiore state road was formally established in 1928 to connect Naples with Reggio Calabria. Being 500km long and straddling three regions, maritime scenery abounds in both directions. One of the most spectacular stretches is found in Basilicata when the road overlooking the sea connects Sapri with Maratea via Acquafredda; village identified with the elegant albeit unconventional architecture of the stately Villa Nitti.

2) SP 227: the art of vacationing

The take-off of tourism in Portofino dates back to the end of the 19th century with the opening of the road that connected the colorful village for the first time with Santa Margherita Ligure. The provincial road established in 1959 then extended the departure to Rapallo and since its completion, the 7km of coast road offers wonderful glimpses of the bays of Paraggi and Cannone crossing the Natural Park of the Gulf of Portofino which hospitality side, finds in the historic Belmond palaces Splendido and Splendido Mare is its focal point.

3) SP71: curves, sea and geology

The southernmost road in Sardinia is a masterpiece of ups and downs which, over the course of 20 kilometres, stands out over islands, bays, ancient towers and Mediterranean scrub. The driving section around the turquoise waters of Tuerredda is one of the most spectacular of the route and after swimming in one of the many beautiful beaches of the SP71, you can continue towards Capo di Pula where the green star+star Fradis Minoris has developed a sustainable cooking ecosystem that respects the Nora lagoon, and enhances the Campidano products.

4) SP1: author’s cuisine of the Marche Adriatic

The Conero provincial road runs elevated between the green hills overlooking the Adriatic in the natural park south of Ancona. Leaving the capital of the Marches, the stops not to be missed are Sirolo and Numana, however starting from the white pebble bay of Portonovo. On the beach stands the family-run Emilia restaurant (the visit of King Charles dominates the walls) specializing in genuine and tasty seafood cuisine. A short distance away, the gourmet appointment is at Moreno Cedroni’s Clandestino Susci Bar, while for sleeping, there is the Napoleonic fort.

5) SS113: the ancient and artistic Trinacria

The Statale Sicula connects Messina to Trapani via Palermo and therefore incorporates some of the most precious treasures of humanity, including the Palatine Chapel not far from the Cathedral. On the driving side, the route is especially fascinating between Cefalù and Capo d’Orlando when the rugged mountains of the Madonie Park contrast with the gentle waves of the northern coast. Having time, the advice is to continue up to the wild panoramas of Capo Milazzo.

6) SP38: red sunsets and fish farms

Part of a wider itinerary which could start from Villa Franceschi on the Brenta canals, the road crosses the Po Delta Park as far as its mouth on the Adriatic. Of particular interest is the Sacca degli Scardovari; small marine gulf bordered by a panoramic strip of asphalt where you can admire the vast reclaimed lands, the ruins of previous centuries, the submerged warehouses and the fishermen’s houses supported by slender stilt houses. As the sun goes down, the landscape is tinged with fiery reds that are often reminiscent of Southeast Asia.

7) SS1: in the footsteps of the Sorpasso

The one from Castiglioncello to the charismatic Livorno is one of the very few stretches where the consular Aurelia actually runs along the Tyrrhenian Sea. Enjoying the landscape of pine forests perpendicular to creeks and beaches, the 23 km route retains the charm of yesteryear immortalized in the filming of Dino Risi’s film “Il Sorpasso” starring Vittorio Gassman and Jean-Louis Trintignant. After the discovery by the Medici who built a promontory there in the 17th century, the scenic hamlet of Castiglioncello completed the transition from humble fishing village to jet-set destination in the 1960s with the arrival of important players such as Alberto Sordi and Marcello Mastroianni .

8) SP53: sunrises, cliffs and product cuisine

From the iridescent natural monuments on which Vieste rests, the SP53 leads to the secluded Mattinata which nomen omen, is oriented towards the birth of the sun like a good part of the Gargano National Park. Circumnavigating the peninsula to the north of Puglia, rural customs mix with fishing ones through an area dotted with olive trees, conifers, aromatic shrubs and precipitous descents to the sea. The local ecosystem has favored the production of a wide and excellent variety of gastronomic products which, together with fresh fish, inspire the traditional recipes at the Dragone restaurant in Vieste.

9) SS14: Hapsburg Mediterranean

The approximately 20 km that from the Trieste seafront reach Sistiana passing through the Miramare Castle commissioned by the Archduke of Austria, present extraordinary visions of limestone rocks against blue backgrounds. The luxuriant vegetation adds to the enchantment by mixing Mediterranean colors and scents with the elegant rigor of historic villas and architecture. For those staying in the city, the cult destinations are the Savoy Excelsior Palace Trieste and the two-starred Harry’s Piccolo restaurant with cuisine by Matteo Metullio, and a princely view over the beautiful piazza Unità d’Italia.

10) SS522: the coast of the Gods

Another enjoyable stretch of Tirrenia Inferiore materializes from Praia a mare descending towards San Nicola Arcella, Scalea and Diamante and then turning along the SS522. Moving away from the state road, the road reaches Capo Vaticano passing through the well-known seaside resort of Tropea built on the promontory of Poro. Attractions include the Sanctuary of Santa Maria on the island of Tropea and the Rotonda beach while the Villa Paola hotel is among the best in the area, and also judged interesting for the cuisine of their De Minimi restaurant.

