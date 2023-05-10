Winger – Seven – Album Review

Winger – Seven

Origin: New York / USA

Release: 05.05.2023

Label: Frontiers Music SRL

Duration: 55:45

Genre: Hard Rock

namesake Kip Winger and the keyboard player Paul Taylor were both part of the band of Alice Cooper when they decided to go their own way and form a band in 1987. Winger started successfully and released three albums before the guys threw in the towel in 1993 in the face of the dominance of the grunge wave.

But quality endures and so the band gained strength in the early 2000s, went on tour and was already able to release their fourth album Frontiers Music publish.

Although all members of Winger were active in other bands, the band has regularly got together and released new albums. This may not be that unusual, but the fact that the band members do not see each other as colleagues but as friends explains why all the original members are back on board after 35 years of band history.

Like old wine from the best cask

Yes, it sounds like a phrase, but it’s true Winger are still really good. Despite the long phase since the last album released in 2014 Better Days Comin’ everything sounds fresh. Winger sticking to their recipe for success or their talent of simply playing relaxed, melodic hard rock.

Already the opener Proud Desperadoyou HERE can hear is more than a sign of respect, because the band does not have an iron in the fire, but can come up with many high-quality pieces of music. After a good one Heaven’s Falling I continue with my highlight on the album. Tears Of Blood convinces with a great voice, gripping melodies and wonderful guitar sounds.

Winger easily maintain this level in the following tracks. The musicians show in an impressive way that each of them is an expert. Melodic hard rock doesn’t rule out the fact that the strings aren’t properly plucked. Each song starts with a nice riff and includes some wonderful guitar work like the solo in Resurrect Me.

Between glass and contrast points

Of course, there is no American melodic rock band without a ballad. According to the name starts Broken Glass clear and fragile. Intensity and emotion create a whirlpool in the chorus and pull us deep into the song. The famous icing on the cake is also present in the form of the guitar solo.

Then there is the really good song It’s Okay not easy, because only with Stick The Knife In And Twist follows an energetic track that offers enough power as a contrast to the ballad. With three guitarists in the band, fireworks are possible from time to time, which also flares up briefly in the song.

It goes darker with me One Light To Burn further. Somehow the rocking song carries a trace of ex-Black Sabbath tube Tony Martin in itself, which brings variety. This association lingers in the vigorous passages of Do Or Die receive. But the song oscillates between powerful passages and sections with radio-ready feeling and doesn’t seem to be able to decide properly. Also Time Bomb weakens a bit in the verse and clearly wins in the chorus.

A big, long finale

The final compensation is included It All Comes Back Around in long form of seven and a half minutes. Great arcs of melody are spanned, the keyboards set subtle accents and the guitars work themselves out to their heart’s content. As an example of the quality of Seven there is the song HERE for listening.

What does a melodic rocker’s heart want more than hearing it all on vinyl? Unfortunately, the album is only available digitally and physically on CD when it is released in May. Luckily, the double LP is coming, albeit not until the beginning of August. Going on the occasion of the 35th band anniversary Winger besides a UK also on an extensive US tour. For those who stayed at home, there is the current album as a consolation Seven.

Conclusion

Winger give us almost an hour of high-quality and professional-sounding songs. Despite many big melodies there is enough string play as a contrast thanks to three guitarists in the band.

Seven is more than successful and therefore a must for every melodic rocker. 8,5 / 10



Line Up

Kip Winger – vocals, bass, keyboards, acoustic guitar

Paul Taylor – Keyboards, Gitarre

Rod Morgenstein – drums

Reb Beach – guitar, vocals

John Roth – guitar, vocals

Tracklist

01. Proud Desperado

02. Heaven’s Falling

03. Tears Of Blood

04. Resurrect Me

05. Voodoo Fire

06. Broken Glass

07. It’s Okay

08. Stick The Knife In And Twist

09. One Light To Burn

10. Do Or Die

11. Time Bomb

12. It All Comes Back Around

Links

Facebook Winger

Instagram Winger

Website Winger



