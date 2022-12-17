Home Entertainment WINNER will hold a concert at the end of the year to bring warm and healing music-猜南网
According to Korean media reports, the popular boy group WINNER has decided to hold a concert at the end of the year, which is also a special winter gift from the group to fans.

YG Entertainment posted “WINNER LIVE STAGE” on WINNER’s official SNS on the 16th. [WHITE HOLIDAY] MESSAGE VIDEO”, said that the 2022 online concert will be held soon, conveying a pleasant throbbing mood. .

Lee Seung-hoon and Song Min-ho of WINNER said, “I brought presents like Santa Claus in December, and I wanted to end the year meaningfully with all the fans around the world, so I prepared this concert. Because it is through the Internet. The contact point with fans around the world has been further expanded due to planning. In order to enjoy more vivid performances in their respective spaces, member Jin Jinyu shared the viewing tips: “If you want to play happily with WINNER, cheering sticks are necessary. . “

Since their debut, WINNER has given fans joyful, warm and healing music, so it has attracted attention. The same is true for this concert, and the members said, “It contains warm sensibility, and I hope to enjoy it with family and friends”, predicting that the stage will be filled with a positive atmosphere at the end of the year.

Also, “WINNER LIVE STAGE [WHITE HOLIDAY]”We will meet you at the Weverse concert on December 29th at 9:00 pm, as long as you are a member of WINNER WEVERSHOP, you can buy tickets.

