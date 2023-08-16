Winning Historical Drama ‘Houguan Woman’ Takes First Prize at Fujian Provincial Theater Festival

Recently, the winners of the 29th Fujian Provincial Theater Festival Call for Scripts were announced. The first prize and top-ranking play was the original large-scale historical Fujian drama “Houguan Woman” created by Minhou County Fujian Opera Art Inheritance and Development Center. This is a significant achievement for Minhou County in the entertainment industry.

In other entertainment news, the CCTV-15 music channel’s “Children’s Singing” program team visited Minqing to shoot. This program focuses on showcasing the talents of children in the field of music and promotes cultural exchange through music.

Another piece of news highlights the release of a theme song for Minhou Puqian Village. The song titled “Face in Puqian” aims to capture the essence and beauty of the village through music. It adds to the cultural richness and heritage of Fuzhou and Puqian Village.

Tragic news struck the entertainment industry as Coco Lee, a beloved singer, passed away. Fans in Rongcheng gathered to hold an event commemorating Coco Lee and expressing their love for her and her music. Coco Lee’s legacy and impact on the entertainment industry will always be remembered.

The national excellent symphony works exhibition concluded its selection process and announced the list of participating works. This exhibition serves as a platform to showcase outstanding symphony compositions and promote the development of classical music in China.

The 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Fujian Experimental Fujian Theater was marked by the performance of the Fujian opera “Love in Antai River.” This production, derived from the classic Fujian opera “Litchi for Crimson Peach,” was staged at the theater of the Fujian Opera Art Center. The performance captivated the audience with its melodic tunes and remarkable talent.

A significant event, the China-Africa Documentary Video Exchange Day, was held in Quanzhou. Video creators and scholars from China and Africa gathered to discuss collaboration and dissemination of documentary videos. The event aimed to promote civilization exchange and mutual learning between the two regions.

The documentary “Guling Guling” was also premiered during the 2023 “Guling Fate” Sino-US People-to-People Friendship Forum in Fuzhou. The documentary delves into the history and stories of Guling, capturing the essence of this place and its significance in American history.

The 15th Fujian Provincial Music and Dance Festival Fuzhou Division Trials featured an instrumental music competition held in Yushan Jiuritai Concert Hall. This competition brought together talented musicians and showcased their skills and passion for instrumental music.

Xiamen Datong Middle School’s male choir had the opportunity to perform on CCTV’s “Classic Chanting and Prospering Youth” program. The choir of 24 high school boys mesmerized the audience with their rendition of Wang Wei’s poems, showcasing the power of music and youth.

The first Fuzhou University City Culture and Art Festival was inaugurated at the Fuzhou University City Culture and Art Center. The festival provided a platform for college students in Fuzhou to showcase their talents and contributed to the cultural enrichment of the region.

In Quanzhou, the “First Haisi Quanzhou Drama Week – 2023 National Southern Opera Exhibition” concluded after a successful week-long showcase of representative classic works of Southern opera and ancient operas. This exhibition celebrated the rich history and cultural heritage of Quanzhou.

The second Nanping 513 Art Festival commenced with the grand epic drama “Wu Zetian” staged at the Nanping Grand Theater. This festival emphasized the importance of art and culture in Nanping, providing a platform for artists and performers to showcase their talents.

Lastly, the Fujian Peking Opera Company performed the multi-integration special performance “Fudi Tea Fragrance” as part of the 2023 Fujian Provincial Stage Art Project at the Fuming Theater by the West Lake in Fuzhou. This performance aimed to showcase the beauty and artistry of Peking Opera and promote cultural enrichment in the region.

With so many diverse and vibrant entertainment events taking place in Fujian, there is no shortage of options for residents and visitors to enjoy the arts, music, and cultural heritage.

