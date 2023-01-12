Original title: Winning the award with Liu Peiyue, sleeping for a few hours, filming the location, receiving flowers from the crew to congratulate Chen Shancong, and his wife gave a kiss

The 2022 TVB Awards Ceremony has come to an end, and all the awards have found their owners. It turned out that the new king of science, Chen Shancong, and Queen of Malaysia, Liu Peiyue, will rush to the morning shift for location shooting after winning the award. They were in a good mood, the crew sent them flowers to express their congratulations, and Chen Shancong got a kiss from his wife.

Chen Shancong and Liu Peiyue are very happy recently, because they both won awards at the TVB awards ceremony. Chen Shancong won the grand vision, and Liu Peiyue also won the grand vision. Liu Peiyue was surprised on stage because she didn’t expect to win the award.

In fact, the two of them are quite busy. They would work the morning shift the day after they won the lottery, and they would go out and shoot on location. After winning the award, Liu Peiyue had supper with some winners and close friends, while Chen Shancong rushed home to celebrate with his wife. They only slept for a few hours before filming began.

On the same day, the producer and Lin Zishan presented flowers to the two winners on behalf of the crew. It can be seen that the two of them are very happy, and it can also be seen from this that TVB has a good relationship before and after. No matter who wins, everyone will congratulate him.

Chen Shancong hurried home that night and did not have a supper with his friends to celebrate, because his wife was waiting for him at home. His supper is very simple, but full of love, that is, his wife cooks noodles for him, and then the two of them even kiss mouth to mouth with the spoils. The couple has always been very affectionate.

Chen Shancong revealed that after winning the award, he was praised by his wife after returning home, but his wife rarely praised his acting skills in person. He revealed that after this round of work is over, he will invite a group of friends to dinner to celebrate. He seems to eat a lot these days.

As for Liu Peiyue, she also said that her mother rarely praised her, and her mother rarely praised her after she won the award. Dad even revealed that Mom couldn't help crying after seeing her win in front of the TV.