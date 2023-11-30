Winning Works of the 11th Guangdong Lu Xun Literature and Art Award (Art Category) Announced: Full List and Details

The 11th Guangdong Lu Xun Literature and Art Award (Art Category) has announced the winning works for 2023, celebrating a wide range of talent across various artistic disciplines. The winners were selected after two stages of preliminary evaluation and a final evaluation, resulting in a total of 66 winning works in the art category.

From December 1 to December 7, 2023, the public is invited to review the list of winning works and submit any objections to the Awards Office. Individuals must provide their real name and can do so through letters, phone calls, and other means of communication. It is emphasized that any objections must be based on factual information and not used as a platform for slander or false accusations.

The list of winning works includes a diverse selection of artistic contributions, spanning drama, movies, television, music, dance, fine arts, calligraphy, photography, folk arts, acrobatics, and folk literature and art.

Some of the notable winning works include the Cantonese Opera “Princess Wencheng” from the Guangzhou Cantonese Theater Co., Ltd., and the feature film “How to Fly” from the Guangzhou Sanxitang Film and Television Media Co., Ltd.

In the music category, the symphonic suite “Great Power” by the Guangdong Provincial Musicians Association and the song “Mo Jing” by lyricist and composer Xue Yongjia were recognized for their artistic excellence.

The winning works in the categories of fine arts, calligraphy, photography, folk arts, acrobatics, and folk literature and art also showcase the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Guangdong province.

The public is encouraged to review the full list of winning works and take note of any objections they may have. The Awards Office can be reached at 020-38909757, and objections can be submitted to Room 1203, No. 550, Longkou West Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, Postal Code: 510635.

The winning works of the 11th Guangdong Lu Xun Literature and Art Award (Art Category) demonstrate the breadth of artistic talent in the region and reflect the vibrant cultural landscape of Guangdong province.

