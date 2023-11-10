Winter driving: here’s which tires to choose and why

MILAN – Always the most difficult season for those who live outdoors, winter is sometimes a tough nut to crack even for cars and those who drive them. Snow, highly feared especially in places less equipped to clear it, is the motorist’s number one enemy, but it is certainly not the only one to deal with once behind the wheel.

However, it should be remembered that from November 15th to April 15th it is mandatory to fit winter tires or have chains on board. Winter tires provide greater safety not only on snowy surfaces but also when the temperature drops below 7/8 degrees, guaranteeing superior road holding and shorter braking distances compared to summer tyres.

Those who live in mountain areas or areas affected by certain snowfalls undoubtedly prefer specific tires to the complicated assembly of chains in the event and almost certainly in critical conditions. This even if there are types that are easier to assemble, up to the spider ones with assembly from the outside or the so-called socks, some of which have recently been approved.

In favor of chains it must be said that in the most extreme conditions they guarantee superior mobility, and for this reason they should not be discarded a priori in certain areas. Likewise, economic logic suggests choosing chains instead of winter tires only if you live in places, which are not lacking in Italy, where snow is an absolute exception.

However, the mandatory replacement of tires (or putting chains on board) must not be the only precaution to be taken in view of winter. To avoid unpleasant surprises, a correct check-up of the car must first of all concern the battery and its state of charge, particularly if it is parked outdoors for a long time. Then, since visibility is of the utmost importance, the windshield must be intact and kept as clean as possible. It is therefore mandatory to check the condition of the windshield wiper blades, the level of the windshield washer fluid, which must be a detergent that does not solidify at the lowest temperatures, and the cleanliness of the nozzles that spray it on the front window.

Even checking the air conditioning or the car’s heating system doesn’t hurt. Mandatory, and any mechanic knows this, is an antifreeze liquid for the engine cooling circuit.

Among the additional equipment, it is advisable to equip yourself with waterproof gloves for any type of external intervention, perhaps starting with scraping the ice on the windshield with the appropriate tool, which must obviously be kept in the car. To these it is wise to add jumper cables to connect to an external battery if necessary.

As far as driving is concerned, it is almost superfluous to add that on snow or in any case on low-grip surfaces, road holding is reduced, sometimes enormously, and braking distances are lengthened. The opening times of the anti-lock system calipers during braking are also lengthened, so on the one hand the brakes must be used progressively and gently and on the other you can help yourself with the engine braking by downshifting the gears. Visibility remains vital and it is not enough to have the headlights in perfect order. In rain, and especially in fog, to stay safe you need to travel at a speed that allows you to stop the car in the space up to which you can see and no further. The lights of other vehicles are deceptive because they can be seen beyond this safe distance. However remote, the possibility of finding a tractor-trailer sideways without lights in the middle of the motorway should never be ruled out, nor should it crash into stopped vehicles in the same conditions.