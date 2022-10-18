ROME – Even if with this post-summer climate talking about the winter season seems out of place, the Highway Code speaks clearly. In less than a month, from 15 November, on Italian roads and motorways, the obligation to drive with winter tires will be triggered, which will then have to be replaced with summer tires on 15 April. In reality, the law establishes the obligation to change tires as early as October 15, “giving” however a month of tolerance. After this deadline has also passed, the fine that can be incurred ranges from 41 to 168 euros in built-up areas and from 84 to 335 euros on extra-urban roads and motorways.

“Equipping the vehicle with correctly inflated winter tires means reducing the braking distance up to 15% on wet surfaces and up to 50% in the presence of snow on the ground”, explains Assogomma. “Winter tires allow safe mobility throughout the winter without having to mount additional grip devices. The latest generation tires, those with the Alpine pictogram, provide superior grip, traction and braking performance in the most critical conditions ”.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility recommends installation on all four wheels, in order to have uniform grip conditions on the road surface. An important novelty for this type of roofing – underlines Assogomma – is the 3PMSF symbol, better known as an alpine pictogram: a small drawing that depicts a stylized mountain with three peaks with a snowflake inside. The tire bearing this symbol on the side has passed a specific homologation test on snow which certifies its superior characteristics on that type of surface, and therefore should be preferred to the one that does not have it.

In recent years the category of “all season” or “4 season” tires has grown a lot: if they bear the M + S marking or better still the alpine pictogram, they have characteristics of suitability for driving in winter and in particular on snow. Therefore, with these tires it is allowed to circulate in the presence of specific ordinances. (fp)