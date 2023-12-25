WINTERHORDE

Neptunian

(Extreme Metal | Symphonic Metal)

Label: Label

Format: (LP)

Release: 08.12.2023

Between enchanting tenderness and brutality, amongst the fires of the underneath and

the coldest fumes of the North, this is the being called WINTERHORDE.

The WINTER HORDE invades again! The troupe from Israel does this with their latest output “Neptunian”, which sounds quite ambitious. Bombastically progressive extreme metal with all sorts of experiments, gadgets and surprises can be found on the men’s fourth work, which appears a full seven years after their last output “Maestro”.

The team from Haifa has been around since 2002 and you can hear this experience in the seven-piece band, which has already had a few line-up changes, even though four people have been replaced since the last output, including one of the two singers.

I’m a fan of combinations of symphony or bombast and extremely hard tones like WEB, the great throne holders ROTTING CHRIST or SEPTICFLESH, all of which come from Greece. Although the latter have been a bit too technical and cerebral for me in recent years, despite great albums. But WINTERHORDE have a slightly different approach and mix black metal elements with impetuous death metal and pleasing melodies and riffs. The collaboration of Kobi Farhi (ORPHANED LAND) on “Angels In Disguise” also stands out, but the single “The Spirit Of Freedom” with its many small details should also be mentioned as a highlight.

They often underline fat blast beats with post-black metal riffs and a mixture of harsh vocals and opulent choirs that invite you to sing along. This is how the Israelis manage to skillfully create heavy songs with haunting elements. It’s all well done, technically beyond reproach and good songwriters. Unfortunately, the mix doesn’t always work and there are no compelling moments that stay in your head. FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE have often delivered a greater density of hits.

Nevertheless, WINTERHORDE offer a coherent album of extremes, which can’t yet compete directly with the greats mentioned, but especially in the first half hour of “Neptunian” the men are definitely in the long distance race with their own The sound is definitely still there.

Tracklist „Neptunian“:

1. Amphibia

2. Neptunian (As Trident Strikes The Ice)

3. Angels In Disguise

4. The Spirit Of Freedom

5. Alone In The Ocean

6. The Garden

7. Ascension

8. A Harvester Of Stars

9. With Bare Hands Against The Storm

Total playing time: 53:26

Band-Links:

WINTERHORDE – NeptunianLineUp:Zed Destructive – VocalsYoni “Oblivion” Oren – VocalsOmer “Noir” Naveh – GuitarsMoshe Benofel – GuitarsSascha “Celestial” Latman – DrumsOleg “Olgerd” Rubanov – Keys6.5…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “WINTERHORDE – Neptunian”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/winterhorde_neptunian.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “6.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post WINTERHORDE – Neptunian appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

