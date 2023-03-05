WINTER’S BRATH

Stories Left Behind

(Symphonic Black Metal) Label: DIY

Format: (LP)

Release: 10.03.2023

At WINTER’S BREATH is the solo project of a very busy musician from Austria.

And to get straight to the point – the keyboard definitely got a fan take. A little more in the background would certainly have helped the general mood more.

The singing, which is consistently croaky and quite understandable, is particularly appropriate for the German-language songs. With the English titles you can hear a lot of accents. May also have been used deliberately to sound a little more special. I don’t know it. If the clean vocals were less flat, they could have introduced an additional coherent element.

Sometimes, especially with the piano parts, I’m not sure whether the atonality was deliberately chosen or just happened. I would like to give the production credit for the fact that little has been moved up and overproduced here. The way it was recorded, that’s how it sounds. Sometimes more precise, sometimes rhythmically a bit different from the norm… And the use of a drum computer (at least I assume so, because there are so “difficult” parts to hear on the drums that it doesn’t fit in with the rest) does not make this circumstance better.

“White Void” then suddenly made me sit up and take notice. Somehow this song sounds different and more to the point, at least the first riff. That first minute and a half had me hooked and I wished the rest of the album could be as to-the-point.

All in all there are a lot of good ideas (just listen to “Endless” from the first minute or the already mentioned “White Void”) on this album. I would wish for a slightly better production for the next release. Rather raw, and with a more independent sound. And with fellow musicians.

Tracklist „Stories Left Behind“:

1. Stories Untold

2. The Watcher

3. Rote Rose

4. Misconception

5. White Void

6. Destroyer

7. Endless

8. At World´s End

9. Stories Untold

Total playing time: 51:14

Band-Links:

WINTER'S BREATH – Stories Left Behind LineUp: BL (Everything)

