Home Entertainment Wired Productions Releases Music Label “Black Razor Records” – DoNews Alert
Entertainment

Wired Productions Releases Music Label “Black Razor Records” – DoNews Alert

by admin
Wired Productions Releases Music Label “Black Razor Records” – DoNews Alert

DoNews September 28 news, video game publisher Wired Productions today released a new music label “Black Razor Records”, aiming to break down the barriers between video games and the music world. The label’s debut album was “Arcade Paradise”, a 4-track EP for the video game of the same name. Arcade Paradise EP by creators Kieron Pepper (former Prodigy live drummer, 1997-2007), Ben Pickersgill (Brighton producer) [Klax, Critical]) and singer Stu Brootal (“Ivar & The Horde”). All proceeds from Bandcamp sales will be donated to the video game mental health charity Safe In Our World.

See also  Electric cars? The first in the late 1800s. And in the US they accounted for 38% of "motorized" vehicles

You may also like

Burberry Unveils Spring/Summer 2023 Collection – DoNews

A “Fabula” with a happy ending

The Lost Futures of Mark Fisher

Marshall Releases Obsidian Black Limited Edition Products Diamond...

EXO’s Park Chanyeol is officially discharged as the...

Exposing the quotation of celebrities bringing goods: Zhao...

Brigitte Lin talks about the fire in the...

The movie “Life and Death EOD” is scheduled...

The National Day video shows the true content...

Japanese actor Kajita Touma dies suddenly at only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy