DoNews September 28 news, video game publisher Wired Productions today released a new music label “Black Razor Records”, aiming to break down the barriers between video games and the music world. The label’s debut album was “Arcade Paradise”, a 4-track EP for the video game of the same name. Arcade Paradise EP by creators Kieron Pepper (former Prodigy live drummer, 1997-2007), Ben Pickersgill (Brighton producer) [Klax, Critical]) and singer Stu Brootal (“Ivar & The Horde”). All proceeds from Bandcamp sales will be donated to the video game mental health charity Safe In Our World.