When Wafa was in kindergarten, there was no graduation ceremony. Only art performances are conceptualized in a simple and warm manner. That’s why yesterday he took part in the special graduation program at his school, masya Allah. It feels nano-nano. Excited, touched, proud, and clearly happy.

Why is there nervousness? Because this is a special graduation. Apart from murojaah memorizing together, the children will also be tested by connecting verses. Excited but exciting. Exciting but nervous 😁

The problem is that parents and invited guests choose the questions, the raffle model in the jar, you know. And may choose or designate who should answer. I will be nervous later if my child is appointed and can’t answer. Shame isn’t he? Groggy or not? Huhuu

Then the school and parents also provide rewards for those who successfully answer questions. The reward is simple, aka money in the envelope, wow.

Ouch, during the exam I was really nervous. Especially when it’s a fight, and how come Wafa doesn’t hang up. Even though yes, I really understand that Wafa’s child really doesn’t like to stand out. The ustadzah who was in charge of the specialty said so, it just so happened that yesterday he was sitting next to me.

“Mba Wafa, that’s how it is Bun, I really understand. Yes, but don’t want to show. Not because I’m not confident in my opinion, but that’s the model”

I said yes. Even though I swear, I really hoped that at that time Wafa could be motivated to want to answer the questions. Because I know he can. Even the night before graduation, he was still seriously memorizing it with his father in the hotel room.

Qadarullah yesterday gave a lot of envelopes. So until those who were obligated to raise their heads had answered all of them, there were still a lot of envelopes, so finally the examiner pointed to his son directly to answer. Is there anything you can’t? Yes, but always brought up his heart.

I kept chatting with my husband who was sitting in the front. Ask him to code Wafa so he can’t stand it. It turned out that he said Wafa quite often showed up, but the ustadz didn’t point it out. Get lost this time.

Arrived at the moment he was appointed, and alhamdulillah he was able to answer smoothly. It feels so good, ahahahaha. Masha Allah.

Wafa even ended up getting two envelopes for answering the questions twice. Huhuuu. proud of you kakaak❤