WITCHCRAFT

This is Witchcraft

(Death Metal | Grindcore)

Label: Nuclear Blast Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 15.09.2023

It’s hard to believe that it’s only the fifth album from the self-titled narco satanicos death metal band BRUJERIA, but the chaos continues with “Esto Es Brujeria” and it’s a lot of fun. With the self-titled title track, after a few introductory words, the colorful brutal Metal starts and the Death Metal Fiesta begins. Hard, fast bludgeoning accompanies Juan Brujo’s rough screams on the track “El Patrón Del Reventón” which skilfully portrays the band’s madness. It continues brutally with “Estado Profundo” and “Bruja Encabronada” also gets the skulls swinging with fast blast beats.

Like a true death metal inferno, one track follows the next, so with “GAK” you feel like you’re on a wild chase. In comparison, “Tu Vida Loca” is almost quiet, but only if you are in the BRUJERIA universe. “Mexorcista” continues with a heavy death metal sound, in which the demons are exorcised before the “Bestia De La Muerte” is unleashed. The influence of online media is celebrated in “Políticamente Correctos” before one sinks back into the confused drug rush with “Mochado”.

“Perdido En El Espacio” starts with rolling riffs and a dark sound, giving you a quick breather every now and then. Afterwards, however, things continue to be more brutal again with “Odio Que Amo” and with the longest track “Testamento 3.0” you can expect the new testament of the Antichrist. This is followed by the song “Covid-666”, which was released as a pre-single in 2020. The track “Lord Nazi Ruso” with a catchy chorus and sharp screams is crowned at the end by the idiosyncratic cover song “Cocaína” originally by Eric Clapton.

If you know BRUJERIA, the new album “Esto Es Brujeria” brings you some fun hymns. The tracks rush past you and you always find a few highlights in the middle of the crazy hustle and bustle that lies between death metal, hardcore punk and grindcore. If you don’t just want to listen to English-language metal and want to get involved in something Spanish with a wink, you’re well advised here.

Tracklist „This Is Witchcraft“:

1. This is Witchcraft

2. The Blowout Pattern

3. Deep State

4. Angry Witch

5. G-A-K

6. Your Crazy Life

7. Mexorcist

8. Beast of Death

9. Politically Correct

10.Mochado

11. Lost in Space

12. I Hate That I Love

13. Testament 3.0

14. Covid-666

15. Lord Nazi Ruso

16. Cocaine

Total playing time: 53:49

