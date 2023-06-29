Witchskull – The Serpent Tide
Origin: Canberra / Australia
Release: 16.06.2023
Label: Rise Above Records
Duration: 35:15
Genre: Stoner Rock / Heavy Doom Metal
Witchskull join us The Serpent Tide her fourth album. Formed in 2014, the Australian trio continues to stick to their unconventional concept of mixing brute heavy doom and stoner rock.
Nevertheless one again with the previous producer Jason Fuller recorded, the album sounds anything but run-in. Was the predecessor A Driftwood Cross mainly characterized by fast, dark numbers, so blows us The Serpent Tide fresh and expanded by further musical nuances around the ears.
The diversity of the riff, the drama of the voice
Unbelievable what the guitarist and singer did Marcus De Pasquale for riffs up his sleeve. Actually one believes that after more than fifty years of the heavy genre there isn’t a forgotten riff left and every one Black Sabbath riff has been sufficiently repeated. But Witchskull refute this claim with each of the eight tracks and spice it up with completely new facets of rock music.
After a quick and intense start with the stormy pounding Tyrian Dawn comes the first surprise. Obsidian Eyes carries a palpable melancholy and sadness that is interspersed with a feeling of 1990s alternative rock and grunge. The trembling and trembling voice of Marcus De Pasquale has splashes of color in the stanzas of Brian Molko up to Chris Cornell in itself. In addition, the bass bangs and drives the drums incessantly. Is that the highlight of the album?
After the best track is before the best track
No, no fatigue, because even with Sun Carver it does not go back to the unit track. The song is packed with drama, psychedelic splashes and dusty stoner moments. In addition, these emotional and almost pleading vocals, which are only interrupted by a fuzzy guitar solo at the end.
And Witchskull pull further from the leather. Dense, fast and also brute songs fly us like Bornless Hollow and The Serving Ritual around the ears. Especially the last mentioned song impresses with the grooving middle part, the shredding guitar solo and the rhythm machine that unites everything.
The title track, on the other hand, seems to be a step backwards. Quieter and yet intense, but by no means as impetuous as the previous songs screwed up The Serpent Tide forward under the emotionally charged singing voice. you know the song HERE listen
Of wrecking balls and sung pain
Misery’s Horse sounds menacing, uncomfortable and more painful than the previous fast compositions in the middle of the album. But the song changes after a break and storms forward without forgetting its melancholy and pain. A new break brings back the pure heaviness and riffy doom.
It’s final Rune Of Thornwhich once again up the bandwidth The Serpent Tide shows. Massive, heavy riffs, thundering drums and an oppressive bass meet the painful and intense vocals. All of this in its wonderful entirety completes the unconventional genre mix of power, doom, heavy and stoner.
Conclusion
Witchskull remain true to themselves and yet have The Serpent Tide added so many new facets. The first half is particularly pleasing with its emotional sprinkles of alternative rock and psychedelic blues. Why Witchskull haven’t arrived in the premier league yet? At The Serpent Tide it’s not. 9 /10
Line Up
Marcus De Pasquale – vocals, guitar
Joel Green – drums
Tony McMahon – Bass
Tracklist
01. Tyrian Dawn
02. Obsidian Eyes
03. Sun Carver
04. Bornless Hollow
05. The Serving Ritual
06. The Serpent Tide
07. Misery’s Horse
08. Rune Of Thorn
