With 20 degrees below zero he found his bike like this in this little town in Chubut

Extreme cold hits hard this winter in May River, in the southwest of the province of Chubut, an obligatory stopover on the corridor to Chile in the department of Río Senguer, close to two border crossings. This beauty of Patagonia that invites to fishing, horseback riding, mountain biking and hiking is enduring days with temperatures that yesterday reached 20 degrees below zero with a wind chill of 25 degrees below zero.

The town owes its name to Gregorio Mayo, belonging to the Company of “Los rifleros del Chubut”, an expedition carried out in 1884 to reconnoitre the western lands of the Territory. Here, every year, in the second week of January, the convening National Shearing Festival is celebrated. According to the 2010 census, it has 2791 inhabitants.

“You can leave the bike outside, nobody is going to steal it from you…”

“In Río Mayo you can leave your bike outside because no one is going to steal it from you”, “I am selling a bicycle at a frozen price”, were some of the phrases on social networks after the image of a frozen bicycle went viral.

The low temperatures meant that the Provincial Highway personnel had to work intensely to clear roads and be able to reach people who had been isolated.

The river also froze. Photo: Courtesy

Marcelo Yapura, head of the press area of ​​National Highway said that “our people have been traveling the routes since early morning. And he confirmed that Río Mayo had reached “a record temperature that at one point it reached 31 degrees below zero of wind chill“, according to the Red 43 portal.

Also Perito Moreno in the neighboring province of Santa Cruz, which is near the town of Río Mayo, registered -16 degrees yesterday and -22 degrees on Tuesday.

Given the low temperatures, it is recommended to avoid exposing yourself to the cold outdoors for long periods of time, wrap up in several layers of light clothing and generate more body heat through movement (walking, getting up and sitting down, moving the limbs, etc.).

It is also requested to keep the house heated safely, avoid sudden temperature changes, since they can cause respiratory system diseases, drink a lot of water and avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages, as reported by the same portal.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

