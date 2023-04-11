



According to news from IT House on April 11, “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” was released in mainland China on April 5 and in North America on April 7. Co-produced with Nintendo.

Universal Pictures announced yesterday that “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” opened at the global box office in the first weekend. $378 million(IT Home Remarks: Currently about 2.601 billion yuan),The first box office of the first animation film in the film history(The opening box office refers to the box office on the first day of the film’s release or the first weekend. Universal Pictures obviously calculates it based on the first weekend).

The “Super Mario Bros.” movie is adapted from the game “Super Mario Bros.” released by Nintendo, directed by Aaron Horvath & Michael Jelenik (“Teen Titans Attack”), and Matthew Fogel (“Little Titans”) Yellow Man 2, “The Lego Movie 2”) screenwriter. Chris Pratt voices Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy voices Peach.

As of IT Home’s post, Maoyan Professional Edition data show that the mainland box office of “Super Mario Bros. Movie” has reached 82.285 million yuan。



