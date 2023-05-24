With a goal from Reniero, Racing beats Aucas in Ecuador for the Copa Libertadores

In another demonstration that the Racing of the Copa Libertadores is not the same as that of the Professional League, the Academy he beats Aucas in Ecuador by 1 to 0 with a goal from Nicholas Reniero a minute and a half into the game.

news news–summary news–55-81″> Read Also Sub 20 World Cup: Argentina thrashed Guatemala and qualified for the round of 16

Facundo Mura from Roca headed in three quarters of the field, the defender Luis Cangá failed the calculation when he went to nod and the striker opened the scoring by being hand in hand.

With this result, Racing could secure its classification today to the round of 16 if Ñublense loses to Flamengo in Chile tonight.

THE ACADEMY STARTED WITH EVERYTHING! At 2’PT, Nico Reniero scored Racing’s 1-0 against Aucas in Ecuador for CONMEBOL #Liberators. #StarPlusLApic.twitter.com/5xyb5HqU7i — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) May 24, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

