With a goal from Reniero, Racing beats Aucas in Ecuador for the Copa Libertadores

With a goal from Reniero, Racing beats Aucas in Ecuador for the Copa Libertadores

In another demonstration that the Racing of the Copa Libertadores is not the same as that of the Professional League, the Academy he beats Aucas in Ecuador by 1 to 0 with a goal from Nicholas Reniero a minute and a half into the game.

Facundo Mura from Roca headed in three quarters of the field, the defender Luis Cangá failed the calculation when he went to nod and the striker opened the scoring by being hand in hand.

With this result, Racing could secure its classification today to the round of 16 if Ñublense loses to Flamengo in Chile tonight.

