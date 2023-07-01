with a grenade the suspect stole a car to escape from the police

“It is dangerous and it is totally played”. This is how a police source described this morning the profile of the subject who would be the “son” of Raúl “El Chula” Guiñez, 61, and who is suspected of murdering his father and his 21-year-old girlfriendin a house located in the Stefenelli neighborhood, in the western area of ​​Roca.

It was about midnight on Friday that the subjectidentified -both by police and judicial sources- as «M.G.» (victim’s son) who entered a home located on calle Alsina to 400 with a “grenade-like” item.

After jumping a fence, the victim himself He opened the gate and that’s how the subject got hold of a Renault Megane Champagne car – GWE 189 domain – with which he quickly fled.

for researchersthere a woman appeared on the scene again, whom the Guiñez environment knew as “La Porteña”, and who had also been part of the account of several witnesses who saw the attacker enter his father’s house on Carlos Gardel street at 600.

While the police continued last night with different operations on provincial and national routes waiting to find the suspect who would have carried out the brutal double murder with a firearm that has not yet been found by the police.

The bloody hypothesis

For the first testimonies collected at the scene, the investigators have no doubt that Guiñez was murdered by his sonafter a family argument. The reasons are not clear, but they could be linked to drug trafficking and consumption, a judicial source consulted in the last hours of yesterday said unofficially.

In this context, Guiñez’s son would have shot his father in one of the rooms of the house and then attacked the young woman, identified as Agustina Ríos, who was also shot in a bathroom. “Several witnesses observed that MG entered the house minutes before the attack”a police source revealed this morning.

After the double crime, The police carried out a raid on a house in the Nuevo neighborhood, but without much result. Around 6:00 p.m., MG was already on the run with a womanr (“La Porteña”) who was also at Stefenelli’s home when the shooting occurred in which the two people died.

The day they “blew up” his house

Raúl “El Chula” Guiñez is known in the criminal environment because he had an extensive record. A mechanic by profession, he lived for many years in the northern area of ​​Roca where he mixed his activity with cars with crime.

There were not a few police officers who followed in his footsteps for a long time. Yesterday, one of the uniformed recalled that more than 15 years ago, Guiñez had “dodged” death after suffering an attack in a house located in the north of Roca.

«A drug gang, perhaps due to territorial problems, placed a load of explosives (trotyl or also known as TNT) on him and blew up a good part of his house.. He was saved by a miracle but his neighbors practically suffered the destruction of their home, “recalled the uniformed man.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

