With a “playable” midfield, River’s probable 11 to visit Vélez in the League Cup

River, the last champion of the 2023 Professional League, wants to repeat in the League Cup. And this Saturday, at 9:30 p.m., visit Vélez for the third date of Zone A.

The novelty on Wednesday was that Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez trained alongside his teammates and could be taken into account by coach Martín Demichelis in October, when he fully recovers from the ligament operation on his left knee, which he underwent. submitted in mid-February of this year.

In this scenario, Demichelis is putting together the team for that visit to Vélez. And the probable 11 starter would have these names and surnames…

Franco Armani; James Simon, Emmanuel Mammana, Ramiro Funes Mori and Enzo Diaz; Enzo Perez, Nicholas Of The Cross; Augustine Palavecino, Manuel Lanzini, Ezequiel Ship; and Michael Borja.

