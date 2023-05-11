With a solidarity collection, they transferred the chef who died on Route 6 in Roca to his hometown

After a dramatic wait and in the midst of pain, the chef’s relatives Jose Alberto Borri, the man from Santa Fe who died on Monday in Roca in an incident on Route 6, were able to meet again and give him a decent burial in his hometown.

The family had organized a fundraiser for the transfer of the body and in less than 24 hours, they got it. The transfer was completed and yesterday, Wednesday afternoon, the burial and subsequent cremation of the young man was completed, according to reports from the Santa Fe media.

Without the help of the people and also of the company that had hired him to work at Cutral Co, this would not have been possible. He operating cost more than a million pesos.

Borri, 38 years old, had been hired for a position in a casino in the city of Neuquén and that is why he had traveled to the region. On Monday night the fatal outcome occurred.

The family project was to buy land to move with his family to Roca, he had dollars to buy the property, but that sum largely disappeared after the accident.

«He left on Monday to arrive and settle in the hotel where he was going to work. Having lived in the south, we always wanted to leave again, escaping from the misery that Santa Fe brings us. Low-paid jobs, misery and insecurity. We live in Guadalupe Oeste and our children cannot even go out. In November they beat the 15-year-old to steal his cell phone and That was the trigger to think that our cycle in Santa Fe had ended, “said Georgina Flor, his wife, in radio interviews.

While José traveled, his partner was in permanent contact. According to her, he told her that she had to drive slowly because the roads were “a disaster.”

The accident where the Santa Fe chef died on Route 6

According to police sources, the road accident occurred on Monday after 6:00 p.m. and originated after the rollover of a Citroën C4 that traveled north-south towards the city of General Roca.

When the medical personnel arrived at the place, a few meters from the Roca Thermal Power Plant, known as Termo Roca, they found a elderly man who had suffered extremely serious injuriesso it was quickly transferred to the Francisco López Lima hospitalwhere he died minutes later despite the assistance of medical personnel.

