The body of the child murdered after the shooting that took place in the Empalme Graneros neighborhood of Rosario, was veiled this Monday at the Los Pumas club. The funeral site was packed with security agents, including special forces from the province of Santa Fe. Many families with their children came to say goodbye to the victim. They were also the teachers of him, deeply shocked

news news–summary news–55-81″>



With a strong police operation, this Monday the funeral ceremony of Máximo was held, the 11-year-old boy who was murdered this Sunday in Empalme Graneros, within the framework of a shooting in which three other children were also injured. The moving farewell was at the Los Pumas club facilities, according to what Rosario 3 published.

1/ 2 Photo Kindness. 2/ 2 Photo Kindness.

“They already got out of hand”lamented Alfredo González, one of Maxi’s teachers this morning at the wake before the El Tres camera. He came accompanied by another teacher of the boys, Ofelia Morales. Both with the overalls, ratified their commitment to “continue educating.”

From Radiopolis (from Radio 2), they reported that the child’s farewell was taking place in the middle of a strong police operation that had agents on motorcycles in front of the club, four official vans and members of GIRI, a special task force from the Province of Santa Fe.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Many families with their sons and daughters came to the club where the body of the creature was held. The comments about the fact multiplied, pointing to clashes between neighbors in the vicinity linked to the sale of drugs.



