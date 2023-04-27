With a wink from Hamilton, F1 launches a new sprint in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Formula One returns with a new weekend format.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be the first of six races this season with a sprint classification. But it has a nuance. A second qualifying session has been included which is intended to discourage teams and drivers from being cautious. He will also have a solitary round of training.

“Particularly with the whole weekend format being changed, we’re going to have the most exciting weekend of this year and I’m really looking forward to seeing how it all pans out,” said seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

“I think we are all going to go through difficulties, but we are all in the same ones. And it will be in a circuit that lends itself to overruns. Here you can compete very well”, added the Mercedes driver.

F1 had been idle since the Australian Grand Prix on April 2, as a result of the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix. Several teams took the opportunity to improve their single-seaters heading to Azerbaijan. Whether the adjustments will be enough to alter Red Bull’s initial dominance remains to be seen.

“When you’re in a good position, what you try to do is stay on that line and don’t let anyone get close to you,” said Sergio Pérez, Red Bull’s Mexican driver. “Also made some adjustments and the idea is to stay first.”

Pérez is 15 points behind his teammate Max Verstappen in the drivers’ table. “Checo” arrives in Baku ready to redeem himself from his mishap in the qualifying session that spoiled his weekend in Australia.

Third is Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso of Spain, 24 points behind leader Verstappen.

NEW SPRINT

The IF decided on Tuesday that the sprints would be fully independent — that the sprint shootout would remain essentially a single-lap qualifying — on the Saturday before the 17-lap race that will no longer define the starting order on Sunday.

In order to allow the change, Friday was left as the day to carry out the only free practice sessions.

The goal is for drivers and teams to risk more, but teams fear they could take a hit to their finances. Given the strict limits on what teams can spend, adding more filming near the barriers on a street circuit could lead to more crashes and additional investment in repairs, and less money to improve the car during the year.

“None of us want to damage our cars because it would be a burden to improve later,” Perez said. “It’s not like we’re all taking foolish risks to score a few points either.”

Red Bull principal Christian Horner reportedly complained, saying it was “absurd” to have decided to have the Baku street circuit selected for a sprint last month, even before the confirmation of the rule changes.

Perez also questioned the Baku selection on Thursday, stating that sprints should be done on boring tracks.

“Maybe we would have to be more selective with the races that need to improve things,” Perez said.

After the novelty of the sprint debut in 2021, some drivers and teams do not want to take unnecessary risks.

Part of the problem was the original idea of ​​the sprint as a mini-race to set the starting grid for the main race on Sunday. This made the sprint and the main race become one like a long race that took place over two days. An error in the sprint, competing for few points, compromised the claims of a pilot to add more on Sunday.

NON-RUT CALENDAR

Azerbaijan will kick off a five-race shootout over the next six weeks, with teams traveling from Baku to Miami, and then on to Imola, Italy.

It’s the kind of commuting that has led to F1 being criticized for its impact on the environment, as well as the impact it has on team personnel. Other intercontinental trips are looming on the calendar this year — from Spain to Canada to Austria in June, and from Japan to Qatar to Austin, Texas, in September and October.

F1’s annual sustainability report in December mentioned that race organizers are working “for a more regional strategy” to reduce travel distances. It is not yet known when that will be reflected in the calendar.

