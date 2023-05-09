Home » With an 8-run sixth, Royals crush White Sox
With an 8-run sixth, Royals crush White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez homered and drove in four runs, Nick Pratto had a three-run double in an eight-run sixth inning and was passed over by the Kansas City Royals on Monday. Chicago White Sox 12-5.

Melendez shot 431 feet for two runs in the fourth off Dylan Cease and then added a two-run single in the sixth as the Royals turned a 4-4 tie into a blowout victory.

It was Kansas City’s highest-scoring game this season and it took back-to-back home games for the first time since it won four straight at Kauffman Stadium from Sept. 20-23.

Jose Cuas (2-0) relieved Zack Grienke with two outs in the sixth, retired the only batter he faced and then watched Kansas City’s offense give them the win.

Cease (2-2) allowed seven runs on nine hits in just over five innings as his ERA dropped from 4.58 to 5.58. The right-hander had a 2.20 ERA in 32 starts last season and was second in AL Cy Young voting.

For the White Sox, Cuban Yasmani Grandal 3-0. The Dominican Hanser Alberto 3-1 with two pushed. The Venezuelan Elvis Andrus of 3-1.

For the Royals, Venezuelans Salvador Pérez 3-1 with two runs scored and one RBI, Edward Olivares 4-1 with two runs scored, Maikel García 4-0 with one run scored.

