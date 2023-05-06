Home » With an average of 32 million American viewers per episode, the adaptation of “The Last of Us” was a big success | The Last Survivor – yqqlm
According to news from IT House on May 6, according to the latest financial report data released by Warner Bros. Discovery, the TV series “The Last of Us” was a big success.The average viewership per episode is nearly 32 million.

And the show is doing better in Europe and Latin America. Thanks to the outstanding performance of “The Last of Us”, the total number of HBO Max streaming services has increased by 1.6 million, and the total number of subscribers has reached 97.6 million.

IT House checked the Douban page, “The Last Survivor” has a total of 121,575 reviews, with a score of 9.1 points.

The plot is introduced as follows:

Produced by HBO, the show is adapted from the PlayStation platform game of the same name launched by Naughty Dog on June 14, 2013. It tells that twenty years after the destruction of modern civilization, human beings are facing the crisis of extinction due to modern infectious diseases, and the surviving human beings kill each other in order to survive.

The middle-aged male smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) took a 14-year-old girl Ellie (Bella Ram Qi) stepped out of the epidemic quarantine area protected by the army, and traveled through the metropolis turned into a ruined jungle.

Facing the threat of virus-infected mutants and other survivor groups, they embarked on a profound journey that changed their lives.


