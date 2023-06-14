With an electoral tone, this was the reaction of the opposition to the inflation in May: “Failure”

This afternoon the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) revealed that inflation in May reached 7.8%. As expected, the opposition political arc He did not delay in launching severe criticism against the Government.

However, the average slowed down compared to the 8.4% that had marked April, news that was announced a few days ago by the officials of the Frente de Todos.

“The accounts do not give, the money is not enough for anything and the end of the month is not reached. we can’t go on like this”, expressed the head of the Buenos Aires Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. With a view to the next elections, the presidential candidate of Together for Change completed in his tweet: “Starting on December 10, we are going to start lowering inflation so that we can live in peace again.”

INFLATION FOR THE MONTH OF MAY: 7.8% The accounts do not give, the money is not enough for anything and the end of the month is not reached. We can't go on like this. As of December 10, we are going to begin to lower inflation so that we can live in peace again.

Along the same lines, Patricia Bullrich also pointed out: “Decay without any policy to reverse it. Is it the change or is it this”.

Meanwhile, Martín Lousteau pointed out: “Like no other indicator, inflation shows the failure of the current government. And that is not only seen in the 114.2% year-on-year, in the 7.8% in May and in the very high numbers month by month”.

Through social networks, the candidate of Together for Change for head of the Buenos Aires Government continued: “We see it every day when we go out and talk with the neighbors, with the students, with the merchants, with everyone: inflation it complicates life and does not allow us to think in the long term.”

The monthly rate of failure and decline without any policy to reverse it. Is it the change or is it this.

“In Together for Change We have a serious and comprehensive plan to deal with this problem. There is less left to start ordering the country that Kirchnerism leaves us”, Lousteau completed.

“An anti-inflationary plan is urgent because there will be an ineluctable process of dollarization that always occurs in an election year and that drop in the demand for money can accelerate inflation,” Martín Tetaz warned in turn.

Inflation is not psychological or self-constructed. It hurts in the pocket of every Argentine and in thinking about a hopeless future for their families. Each point of inflation is thousands of Argentines living in poverty. We can't wait until December 10th, it will…

María Eugenia Vidal, in turn, pointed out: “Inflation is not psychological or self-constructed. It hurts in the pocket of every Argentine and in thinking about a hopeless future for their families”.

“Each point of inflation is thousands of Argentines living in poverty. We can’t wait until December 10, you need an economic plan and put it into action. Is now. It is urgent”, completed the former governor of the province of Buenos Aires.

Inflation in May: which items were most affected

The rise in prices in the month of May was led by the category of housing, water, electricity and other fuels, which registered an average rise of 11.9% compared to April. This took place due to “the rise in service rates of electricity and natural gas through the network,” said INDEC in the report. It was the only item that showed a double-digit increase in the monthly comparison and explains why the category of regulated prices was the one with the highest increase in May.

However, The item that had the greatest impact (positive, naturally) on the consumer price index (CPI) was food and non-alcoholic beverages, whose prices on average increased 5.8% month-on-month. “The rise in bread and cereals and milk, dairy products and eggs impacted,” they reported.

However, the data for this item is below the increase in the general index and marks a strong moderation in the rhythm that it had been exhibiting, considering that in April the increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages had been 10.1% and in March of 9.3%. This is good news considering its significant relative weight in lower-income families.



