With Badilla at the head, the letter A of the MPN presents its list for the STEP

This Saturday is a key day, facing the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections (PASO) on August 13. The Neuquén Popular Movement made its list of Letter A candidates official.

The provincial party assured to gather 10,000 guarantees to present in electoral justice. The payroll is headed by the current Minister of Tourism, Sandro Badilla, who will seek to be the first deputy, in second place is Liliana Murisi, who today occupies a bench of the MPN in the provincial Legislature.

The head of Tourism, resonated several weeks ago as the name that the first deputation would bid for Letter A. However, he explained that the conformation of the list “it was built from the bottom up” and that the election had the participation of “communal chiefs and leaders of the interior”.

I have decided to accept the challenge and be the voice of the people of Neuquén in the National Congress», Badilla said.

The provincial official announced that the situation of the dams and the request for funds from ANSES, in order to alleviate the debt of the ISNN, they will be topics on his agenda as a legislator, should he be elected.

«They are fair claims and these interests are the ones that we are going to defend; In addition to the fact that we will carry the voice of Neuquén, ”she formulated.

The A-List “Neuquén País” will also lead as a candidate for Parlasur for Neuquén, the mayor of Villa El Chocón, Nicolás Di Fonzo.





