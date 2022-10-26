ROMA – After Procida it is now the turn of Peccioli, a charming Tuscan village in Valdera. As early as this month Estrima SpA has made available the second Birò Share service in Italy, which allows the shared use of the vehicles of the same name both within the historic center and to reach the hamlets of the Tuscan municipality.

Birò lands in Procida by Antonio Vitillo

April 13, 2022



The project includes 32 Birò: 20 are assigned by the Municipality to shopkeepers and professionals to carry out their business, while the other 12 have been destined for citizens and tourists for sharing. For citizens there is free admission for the first two hours of use. For those who come from outside, it is possible leave your car in the parking lot and take a vehicle by l’App Birò Share.

“One of the problems we have in medieval villages like ours is that they are very beautiful, but built in another era, and over time they have become places where it is difficult to live” explains Renzo Marcelloni, mayor of Peccioli. “For this reason, we are facing the challenge of making historic centers equally functional and attractive. We are doing it with structural interventions that make it possible to enlarge the historic center and reach it with ease. The fact of putting 32 Birò in the center is a strengthening of this activity. Birò is good in summer and winter, it is convenient, fast and useful for citizens, and also for tourists, to better enjoy the village “.

But what is Birò? It is a covered electric vehicle approved for two people, which uses two rear motorcycles to reduce consumption and maintenance. It is comparable to a 125 cc displacement scooter with a maximum speed of 60km / h and can be driven by people over the age of 14 with a license.

Microcar, Birò’s pilot project for autonomous driving by Maurilio Rigo

03 March 2022



Thanks to its compact size it can be parked occupying the space of a scooter and is allowed in restricted traffic areas of many cities. In 2013 Estrima also introduced Re-Move, a system that allows you to remove the battery and carry it with a comfortable trolley to be able to recharge it anywhere.

“Our cities are beautiful but covered with cars” explains Matteo Maestri, President of Estrima. “The smaller the spaces, the smaller the means must be. Only in this way is it possible to bring back the beauty of our cities and historic and medieval centers. The car forces you to lengthen the routes, turn to find a place, to park far away and to waste time. Birò, on the other hand, serves to clean up the city, give light, bring out the beauty and allow you to arrive in front of your home, saving time and not polluting the environment “.