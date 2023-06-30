With chicanas for Jorge Macri, Martín Lousteau launched his candidacy

Martin Lousteau threw his pre-candidacy for head of Buenos Aires government with the axis placed in the confrontation with Jorge Macrithe mayor of Vincent Lopez became a Buenos Aires official and candidate for the succession of Horacio Rodriguez Larreta by the “hard wing” of Together for Change.

In the midst of songs from his followers who asked “What neighborhood are you from?” As a Chicana, the leader of Evolución stated: “We are not here to be anyone’s plan B.”

Each of the messages launched by the radical referent had Macri, the former president’s cousin, as a clear recipient. At the beginning of the electoral campaign, the economist officially launched himself before a micro-stadium of Argentinos Juniors full of militants and followers who They did not hesitate to contribute their seasoning against the other candidate of the Buenos Aires official internal party.

Larreta launches two proposals per week, a provocative motto and focuses on the role of allies

On stage, Lousteau delivered a speech with the axis set in 121 management proposals for the inhabitants of the city of Buenos Aires. “Our teams are from here, they work herespecialize in the city and live in the city, They were not and are not working or thinking about another placefor a few months before, to move and learn: we are from here, we know and live every inch of the city”, he insisted.

Lousteau, who is a national senator for radicalism in Together for Change, is today another of the protagonists of the internal that crosses space.

The faces that gave the present

His rivalry with the mayor of Vicente López has had the explicit support of Larreta for weekswhile Patricia Bullrich y Mauricio Macri They support George. “Our obsession is to transform the lives of porteños and porteñas,” said the candidate.

The internal one for the Buenos Aires succession was reflected from the presences that the launch had. Larreta’s running mate and governor of Jujuy said present, Gerardo Morales; the Buenos Aires chief of staff, Philip Michael; the Minister of Human Development and Habitat, María Migliore, the Minister of Culture, Enrique Avogadro, and the director of the Teatro Colón, Jorge Telerman, among others.

The JxC intern does not give in and the larretism crossed Patricia Bullrich again: “These are not times for bravado”

“We are all here together because we want to continue improving Buenos Aires. This space has a vocation to continue transforming the city. We dream of a better Buenos Aires, we are convinced that a lot has been done and that together we can continue to improve Buenos Aires,” he said.

The proposals

Beyond the chicanas, Lousteau recognized that “the city of the last 15 years has been transformedhas a method that works and many thanks to everyone who worked to make this possible.”

Part of the team that accompanied Losteau.

However, he pointed out that “if we look up a bit we see that there is a whole pending city that we have to addressthat city requires more sensitivity, I invite you to move from the urban transformation to the transformation of community life”.

In that framework, He added as a proposal “to transform the downtown into a young neighborhood.”

In this context, he also noted that “Housing is needed in the south of the Cityand you have to focus there to make the transformation that was never done”, in relation to the most neglected area of ​​the city of Buenos Aires.

In Patricia Bullrich’s barracks they play with the slogan “Massa is Larreta”

Another of the proposals that he launched pointed to public health. “We are going to create a new shift system that is digital and that gives priority to the porteños”, he proposed, while he said that his team is working on a survey of public hospitals and health centers to assess infrastructure needs and spoke of improving the salaries and working conditions of health workers.

Regarding education, he said:We will add more vacancies in schools and we will grant them with criteria of equity and closeness. We will implement improvements in teacher training, with better salaries and those who work in more vulnerable areas will have a bonus. In addition, we are going to sustain the real salary and increase it for attendance to reward those who guarantee the class days established by the school calendar”.

Did not forget about security. Lousteau promised the incorporation of more police on the street and warned: “We are going to put an end to the picket culture and the appropriation of public space in the city”.

ASV/LT

