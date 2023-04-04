April began with cloudy days and rainfall and, after some drizzle in recent days, a calm day with cloudiness is expected in Córdoba for this Tuesday.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), this Tuesday there will be a maximum temperature of 24 degrees and a minimum of 18. The sky will remain mostly cloudy and no precipitation is expected.

Extended forecast

Wednesday. Maximum of 25°C and minimum of 18°C, with mostly cloudy skies and possibility of rain in the afternoon.

Thursday. Maximum of 27°C and minimum of 19°C, with partly cloudy skies and showers in the afternoon.

Friday. Maximum of 27°C and minimum of 19°C, with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday. Maximum of 30°C and minimum of 19°C, with partial to partly cloudy skies.

Domingo. Maximum of 28°C and minimum of 20°C, with partly cloudy skies.

