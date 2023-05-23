With Euro 7, costs of cars and trucks are up to 10 times higher than EU calculations

ROME – The adoption of the Euro 7 standards for polluting emissions proposed by the European Commission would lead to an increase in the production costs of cars, vans, trucks and buses up to 10 times more than those estimated by Brussels. This was denounced by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) on the basis of a study by Frontier Economics which strengthens the tough position taken against Euro 7 by eight European countries, including Italy and France, which in a document official sent to the EU judge the proposal “unrealistic”, because “it risks having negative effects on the sector already engaged in the transition to electricity”.

Moreover, according to the Frontier Economics study, the costs per vehicle of the Euro 7 standard would be around 2,000 euros for cars and vans with internal combustion engines, and almost 12,000 euros for diesel trucks and buses. These figures are 4 to 10 times higher than the Commission’s estimates in its impact assessment of Euro 7 (€180-450 for cars and vans and €2,800 for trucks and buses). And these estimates only include direct manufacturing costs, mainly for equipment and capital expenditure. But given that these costs also impact prices, it is likely that the price increase due to Euro 7 will be even higher than these estimates.

According to Acea, with the current Euro 6/VI standards, the EU already has the most complete and strictest standards in the world in terms of polluting emissions (such as NOx and particulate matter). Sigrid de Vries, director general of the Association of European car manufacturers, underlined that “the European car industry is committed to further reducing emissions for the benefit of the climate, the environment and health. However, the Euro 7 proposal is simply not the right way to do it, as it would have an extremely low environmental impact at an extremely high cost. The transition to electrification will deliver greater benefits for the environment and health, while replacing older vehicles on EU roads with highly efficient Euro 6/VI models, she added.







In addition to the direct costs, the car manufacturers argue, Euro 7 will involve indirect costs, such as the increase in fuel costs, which, over the life of a vehicle, could rise by 3.5%, which translated into figures would be equal to 20,000 euros more for long-haul trucks and 650 euros more for cars and vans. Indirect costs which, says Acea, were ignored in the Commission’s impact assessment, and which together with the increase in direct production costs, would drive up spending for consumers and businesses in a period of high inflation and rising prices of energy.

Italy, France, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Hungary also reject Euro 7, because, in view of the transition to electricity in 2035, they consider the huge investments that manufacturers should make a useless waste of money on endothermic engines to comply with a standard that would soon be abandoned anyway.

For Rome it is another important battle after the one (so far lost) for the parallel adoption of electric as well as e-fuels (instead approved) also of biofuels on which the G7 has also opened in the final documents of the last two summits . In recent days, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, had clearly stated that “Euro 7 is a leap in the dark, a wrong and meaningless regulation”. Criticisms put in black and white in the document sent to the EU. Alongside Italy there is the usual block of Eastern European countries, but the real novelty is that there is also France. On the other hand, Germany is missing (and it will not be a small obstacle), probably because the government led by Olaf Scholz of which the Greens are important “shareholders” does not have a unified position on the issue, despite Berlin’s attention to the needs of the domestic automotive industry.

But in any case the road for the adoption of the Euro 7 standard proposed in November by European Commissioner Thierry Breton appears more uphill. “The battle is only just beginning” warns the Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.