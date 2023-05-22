With goals from Cisneros, Mozo and Orozco, Chivas beat América and reach the final

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ronaldo Cisneros, Alan Mozo and Jesús Orozco scored goals as Chivas defeated América 3-1 on Sunday to qualify for the final of the Mexican Clausura tournament where they will meet Tigres.

Cisneros put Guadalajara ahead after 18 minutes, Chile’s Diego Valdés leveled at 56, Mozo scored at 77 and Orozco scored the game-winner at 89.

Chivas, who had lost the first leg 1-0, qualified with a combined score of 3-2.

The first leg of the final will be on Thursday at the Universitario de Monterrey stadium and the second leg on Sunday night at the Akron stadium.

For Chivas it will be their first final since the Clausura 2017 when they won the 12th title in their history.

In that final, Guadalajara rightfully defeated Tigres.

América finished the game with 10 players due to the expulsion of the Spanish Álvaro Fidalgo at 64 minutes.

The loss left the Eagles wanting to reach their first final since Apertura 2019.

Chivas ended a six-game streak without being able to beat América, which they had not beaten since the Apertura 2020, when they eliminated them in the quarterfinals.

Regardless of what happens in the final, the triumph marks a successful season for Guadalajara that this tournament changed its sports director and signed the Spanish Fernando Hierro and hired the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic and in a matter of six months they are looking for their first scepter together.

