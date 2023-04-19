With Guy Bourdin, elegance is the absolute protagonist

Listen to the audio version of the article

In Paris, in the world of fashion photography, Guy Bourdin was defined as a “maudit”, a reductive term if one thinks of his genius, the disruptive talent, the irony that appears in each of his photos. The “Guy Bourdin: Storyteller” exhibition is at the Armani/Silos in Milan, 100 photographs that Giorgio Armani has selected together with The Guy Bourdin Estate; visible until August 31 iconic shots and images to discover or rediscover.

The idea of ​​the exhibition goes beyond the cliché that surrounds the artist known for his “provocative” photos and builds a story, a sequence of Bourdin’s immense work who, like Armani, fell in love with cinema, with painting even before being able to embody them: the first in timeless photos, the second in an absolute and unique fashion. Both disruptive and unconventional, this is what most unites them.

Bourdin, was born in Paris in 1928, began his career as a painter, during his military service in Dakar in 1948-1949 he discovered photography, in 1951 he met Man Ray, who was to be his great friend, mentor: the surrealist vein of the photographer will ever turn off. Color and black and white, two distinctive features.

Vogue Paris

In 1955, Vogue Paris commissioned his first fashion shoot, leaving him carte blanche; the relationship with the prestigious magazine will continue until 1987. With the same unconventional spirit he will carry out some important advertising campaigns. Photography is just one of the artist’s many tools, his first exhibition is of drawings and paintings; like a painting, each photo reveals an accurate search for composition and light. 21 black and white photographs show how Bourdin’s expressiveness is powerful and immediate even with the simplest of contrasts.

Guy Bourdin had been abandoned as a child by his mother, he remembered her as a slender woman, heavily made up and with red hair. The feminine obsession, the search for a face, a lost gesture appears in every photo of him; he places his models in unadorned and sinister places, he puts them upside down, in some photos only the legs of the mannequins appear, loneliness reigns, yet the humor of each composition displaces the visitor and elicits a half smile.