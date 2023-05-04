Home » With home runs by Bryant and Blackmon, Rockies prevail
DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland went five shutout innings, Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon homered, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 Wednesday night for their third straight win, their longest winning streak. achieved in the campaign.

Alan Trejo hit a three-run double and Elías Díaz added an RBI single as Colorado improved to 9-3 in its last 12 games against the Brewers.

Already leading 4-0, the Rockies extended their lead in the seventh when Jurickson Profar doubled off Tyson Miller and Bryant hit his fourth home run.

Blackmon hit a solo shot off Jake Cousins ​​in the eighth inning.

Eric Lauer (3-3) pitched 4 2/3 innings for Milwaukee, allowing four hits and as many runs — none earned.

Freeland (3-3) allowed three hits, walked no ones and struck out five to end his three-hit streak. Five relievers finished the five-hit job.

For the Brewers, the Dominican Willy Adames 4-0. Venezuelan William Contreras 3-0 with a run scored. The Mexican Rowdy Téllez of 4-1.

For the Rockies, Venezuelans Díaz 4-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Ezequiel Tovar 4-1. The Mexican Trejo 4-2 with three RBIs.

See also  DR and Sampdoria, the partnership continues

