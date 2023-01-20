Source Title: Love and Dream, You and Me, the Lunar New Year drama “Auspicious Gathering and Joy” will be broadcast on the first day of the new year

The first Lunar New Year program "Auspicious Gathering and Joy" of the China Central Radio and Television Center's Art Center will be broadcast on the CCTV Variety Channel (CCTV-3) at 18:30 from the first day to the seventh day of the Lunar New Year. Six hosts Yang Fan and Zhang Lei , Sister Moon, Wang Bingbing, Ma Fanshu and Zhang Shuyue met together to present the "Actor's First Show", using seven life light comedies to connect thousands of families with vigorous and energetic New Year stories, highlighting the mellow and fragrant joyful festivals of contemporary China. "Miniature" Chinese New Year Reunion Family Carnival Among traditional Chinese festivals, the Lunar New Year is the one with the most power and life connotation. It is not only the sustenance and longing of Chinese children for a better life, but also interprets the unique Chinese "New Year flavor" in the family reunion. As a "family carnival" comedy feast presented by the main station to audiences across the country during the Spring Festival, "Auspicious Jubilation" is based on "New Year", "Going Home", "New Year's Taste", "Party", "Foreign Land", " "Prosperity" and "Departure" tell about the Chinese New Year. Each theme drama summarizes and accommodates the bits and pieces of people's lives and social reality, and presents a panoramic picture of "Chinese New Year, reunion". In addition, the theme song "Happy New Year with You" was also sung by six hosts who acted as the leading roles, deducing people's yearning for the warmth and reunion of the Chinese New Year. The cheerful melody draws people into the festive atmosphere of the New Year, and the warm lyrics express the unique "reunion" of the Chinese New Year, expressing that everyone has unlimited hope in the new year, and sending happiness to audiences across the country in advance new year wishes. The new brand leads "Fresh" to accompany the whole process of the seven-day continuous broadcast of the Lunar New Year In terms of plot, it is rooted in the folk customs of the Spring Festival, and every day there is a "fresh" Lunar New Year story that fits the season and has a new theme. For example, "Northern Piao Returning Home" in the chapter "New Year" on the first day of the Lunar New Year, and "The Son-in-Law of Social Fear" staged in the chapter "Going Home" on the second day of the Lunar New Year… seven Lunar New Year column dramas, with a sense of grounding, gathering together The popular and lively subtle interpretations fully interpret the life style of contemporary Chinese New Year celebrations. On the cultural front of the Lunar New Year column, moistening things silently convey the youthful expression of mainstream values, which makes people laugh at the performance and sense of energy. In the full story, I have harvested the most warm blessings of the year. With "year" as the core and "drama" as the medium, the "new brand" sets a new benchmark, uses the "new look" to describe the things around us, and leads the "fresh" presentation of the 2023 "New Year Limited Edition", allowing the audience to feel the flavor of the year of the return. From the first day to the seventh day of the Lunar New Year, please stay tuned to CCTV-3's "Auspicious Jubilee", which is interesting and hopeful, has you and me, love and dreams, and spends the New Year with you at 18:30 every day!

“Miniature” Chinese New Year Reunion Family Carnival

Among traditional Chinese festivals, the Lunar New Year is the one with the most power and life connotation. It is not only the sustenance and longing of Chinese children for a better life, but also interprets the unique Chinese “New Year flavor” in the family reunion. As a “family carnival” comedy feast presented by the main station to audiences across the country during the Spring Festival, “Auspicious Jubilation” is based on “New Year”, “Going Home”, “New Year’s Taste”, “Party”, “Foreign Land”, ” “Prosperity” and “Departure” tell about the Chinese New Year. Each theme drama summarizes and accommodates the bits and pieces of people’s lives and social reality, and presents a panoramic picture of “Chinese New Year, reunion”.

In addition, the theme song “Happy New Year with You” was also sung by six hosts who acted as the leading roles, deducing people’s yearning for the warmth and reunion of the Chinese New Year. The cheerful melody draws people into the festive atmosphere of the New Year, and the warm lyrics express the unique “reunion” of the Chinese New Year, expressing that everyone has unlimited hope in the new year, and sending happiness to audiences across the country in advance new year wishes.

The new brand leads “Fresh” to accompany the whole process of the seven-day continuous broadcast of the Lunar New Year

In terms of plot, it is rooted in the folk customs of the Spring Festival, and every day there is a “fresh” Lunar New Year story that fits the season and has a new theme. For example, “Northern Piao Returning Home” in the chapter “New Year” on the first day of the Lunar New Year, and “The Son-in-Law of Social Fear” staged in the chapter “Going Home” on the second day of the Lunar New Year… seven Lunar New Year column dramas, with a sense of grounding, gathering together The popular and lively subtle interpretations fully interpret the life style of contemporary Chinese New Year celebrations. On the cultural front of the Lunar New Year column, moistening things silently convey the youthful expression of mainstream values, which makes people laugh at the performance and sense of energy. In the full story, I have harvested the most warm blessings of the year.

With “year” as the core and “drama” as the medium, the “new brand” sets a new benchmark, uses the “new look” to describe the things around us, and leads the “fresh” presentation of the 2023 “New Year Limited Edition”, allowing the audience to feel the flavor of the year of the return.

From the first day to the seventh day of the Lunar New Year, please stay tuned to CCTV-3’s “Auspicious Jubilee”, which is interesting and hopeful, has you and me, love and dreams, and spends the New Year with you at 18:30 every day!