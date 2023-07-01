with Martín Llaryora and what happened after the election for governor

This Saturday a new Voz y Voto program is broadcast on Córdoba television, the political program carried out by La Voz.

The broadcast begins at 7:00 p.m. on El Doce, hosted by Federico Giammaría and Florencia Ripoll, in addition to the participation of other journalists from our media.

In this broadcast, Martín Llaryora, elected governor according to the provisional scrutiny of the election on June 25 in Córdoba, will be a guest.

The program includes the participation of other La Voz journalists and editors in different segments: Mariano Bergero and Chumbi. The producer is Juan Manuel González.

In post-production: Paula Gaido, Juan Leyes, Lucía Pérez Rittano, Mauricio Ortega and Lucía Busciglio

