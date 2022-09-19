Listen to the audio version of the article

If for dresses, trousers and T-shirts there is the possibility of a second life that passes through recycling (even if in what form and with which destination it strictly depends on the composition of the fabrics), footwear at the end of life has always had the only possibility of dustbin. A project launched in recent days in France, however, also wants to introduce the millions of shoes that we no longer use into the circular economy. It is called Reshoes and was born as part of Cetia, an innovation platform for recycling for textiles and leather launched in 2021 by the European Center for Innovative Textiles and by the Estia engineering school, based in Anglet. Reshoes has already raised investments of one million euros from Zalando, the largest fashion retailer in Europe, from Decathlon, but also from the Eram group and the New Aquitaine region.

How ReShoes works

Disassemble to recover

The system will make it possible to separate the parts and materials that make up the shoes, to make them ready for recycling: the process, which can also be used for textile waste, will be inaugurated in 2023 in a 1,200 m2 plant in Hendaye, where it will be possible to working up to a thousand shoes a day, re-introducing materials to the industry to be reused, with a massive reduction in emissions. Cetia is also working on an artificial intelligence tool that will make it possible to recognize a shoe model and quickly trace its composition, in order to better decompose it.

The same name, Re-shoes, is that of the research project funded by Epsi, an NGO based in Brussels that deals with sport innovation, also from the point of view of the products needed to practice it, participated by five Italian companies and by University of Bologna, and which aims to use materials derived from recycled shoes to create other footwear.

King Shoes of the London Shoe Factory

The circular collection born in the Marche district

And Re shoes, but this time with the space that separates the two terms, is also the name of the sustainable footwear collection launched by the London shoe factory in Monte San Giusto, in the province of Macerata, in one of the most important regions for the production of footwear, footwear made entirely of recycled materials, starting from leather, also certified Grs and deriving from the recompaction of leather fibers through water in a continuous cycle without adhesives harmful to the environment. Recycled leather that also gives life to the upper and lining, together with the sponge, made up of 75% recycled cotton, derived from pre-consumer waste. The laces, the latex foams of the padding, the polyurethane of the insoles, the Eva material and rubber of the soles, and finally the cardboard of the boxes are also recycled.

Acbc

Innovation according to Acbc

Many recycled materials also make up Acbc shoes, an acronym for “Anything can be changed” (everything can be changed), a brand launched in Milan in 2017 by Gio Giacobbe and Edoardo Iannuzzi, and so far the only Italian company in the sector with B Corp certification: these are WoolRubber, recycled rubber mixed with post-consumer recycled wool, ReRubber and RePet, virgin rubber compounds and recovered plastic materials. And at the end of their life, the shoes can be transferred to Acbc stores to become playgrounds for children. Acbc closed 2021 with a 94% increase in revenues, also thanks to active collaborations with 32 brands, from Missoni to Diadora and Piquadro and Msgm, has just inaugurated its third store abroad, in London, and has announced the ‘intention to go public between 2023 and 2024.