With rising returns, costs are weighing on companies. 20% of sales refunded

Buy, receive, try, send back. Or: order two sizes, try them both on, send the one that doesn’t fit back to the sender. Returning is a gesture now known to consumers all over the world: the return rate of fashion products varies from 20% of purchases in Italy to 60% in Germany, in proportion to the penetration rate of e-commerce sales.

Rising costs and loss of revenue

The pandemic has pushed online shopping and increased the quantity of products returned. With a series of cascading problems: a reduction in sales for companies (according to If Returns, a Saas platform that deals with returns and exchanges, around 20% of online purchases are refunded); an increase in logistics costs (the operating cost of a return varies between 8-12 euros) and an increase in environmental impact. «The most tangible cost that the company has to bear in managing a return is transport – explains Marcello S. Valerio, founder and CEO of If Returns -, then there are the operating costs of the warehouse and the “devaluation” of the product» . Once it is returned within the times established by law (the Consumer Code establishes a limit of 14 days for withdrawal, but many platforms and shops reach 30 and some even 100 days), the product must in fact be examined, sanitized, repackaged and this process often takes a long time, with the risk that once put back on the market the product will have to be, for example, put on sale. Again according to an estimate by If Returns, returns sold at full price would be less than 55% of the total.

What weighs most on the companies’ accounts, however, according to Valerio, is “the lack of sales, due to the fact that when many people return the product they directly ask for a refund”. In fact, according to research by If Returns, the loss of revenue resulting from refunds can be estimated at 800 billion euros in the EU. «Companies must try to transform the refund into an exchange – which must satisfy the customer because otherwise 92% will no longer buy on the site – or into a gift card. To do this we need a digitalized process that offers different options at the time of return”, comments Valerio. The case of in-store returns is different, always free, given that it fuels visits to the boutique (and therefore potential new purchases).

The end of free returns?

Companies have decided to approach the returns challenge differently. First of all, part of the return costs, for home collection (which is the method most chosen by customers), have been passed on to consumers who in 74% of cases, according to If Returns, now pay 3.5-4 euros per return. This is not just for luxury products: fast fashion brands such as Zara and H&M have introduced return shipping costs which in Italy are around 5 euros for the Inditex group brand and 2.99 euros for the Swedish giant, the last to introduce this rate (but not for registered community members). But charging the cost is not the only way in which brands aim to reduce the number of items sent back: 45% of returns are due to size problems and the investment in tools that help the user to buy the size right is another driver.

Focus on technology and logistics

The companies themselves tell it: «In 2022 we closed with a return rate of 12% – explains Vincenzo Troia, general manager of Giglio.com -, among the lowest on the market». The reasons are many: «Our logistics has a double quality control system; our product sheet is equipped with size prediction tools that help the customer find the correct size; finally we apply return fees in order to discourage serial behavior.” The manager confirms how returns, after the pandemic, have started to grow again, primarily due to size problems: «Clothing is typically affected by higher return rates, in particular trousers», he concludes.