Original title: The young people of the new school, with confidence and creativity, interpret traditional culture with new ideas——(Quotation)

The wind of the times blows on the things they love and insist on (theme)

Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Li Na

The popularity of IP such as “Folk Music Is Crazy” and “Zhu Tiexiong” is not accidental. For a long time, when it comes to “traditional”, stereotypes have always been defined as “old, rustic, and outdated”. At present, there are more and more new-style young people with self-confidence and creativity, trying to interpret the spiritual core of Chinese excellent traditional culture with new ideas. The “Douyin Intangible Cultural Heritage Data Report” in June 2022 shows that among the intangible cultural heritage creators on its platform, “post-80s” and “post-90s” accounted for more than 60%, and “post-00s” purchased intangible cultural heritage products. The year-on-year increase was the highest, reaching 959%.

Young faces, dressed in ancient costumes, used Chinese national instruments such as erhu, pipa, suona, bamboo flute, etc., to innovatively perform familiar music such as “Li Sao”, “Dao Xiang”, “Wan Jiang” and “Under the Lion Mountain”. , the short video IP “Folk Music Is Crazy” incubated by Chengdu’s local innovation, became popular through the folk music works that subverted the traditional scene one by one, with more than 200 million views on the whole network. to focus.

“Generation Z” is confidently walking in front of the stage, making the national tide really “rise”.

Dare to innovate and have an attitude

As a short video IP combined with traditional culture and the Internet for innovation incubation, “Folk Music is Crazy” takes “Generation Z” as the main creative group and target audience, recruits and organizes folk music players for colleges and universities, and organizes folk music players with “folk music art + urban culture” In the form of playing in urban cultural scenes, creating and producing short music videos that conform to the laws of Internet communication, playing traditional folk music in new ways.

“In the beginning, the team wanted to make something that young people love, so that folk music can play a new attitude of young people on the basis of inheritance.” Li Haoyan, director of IP incubation of “Folk Music is also Crazy”, once said.

One of the innovations is to subvert the traditional performance scene of folk music. Traditional folk music often appears in built-in scenes such as theaters and theaters. And they chose to place folk music in open urban cultural scenes all over the country, and took the initiative to approach young people. Take the film crew and musicians to the top of the building, climb the Great Wall, try to play folk music on the apron of the 100-meter roof, try to play the zither on the Great Wall, and let the musicians wear ancient costumes or suits to combine Chinese and Western music culture , to enhance the audio-visual experience.

Although they belong to different fields, the 29-year-old Zhu Tiexiong is also making efforts in this area with the same idea. Based on traditional Chinese culture, it is presented in the form of “special effect cross-dressing + national style elements + heroic plot” that young people like, so as to play the role of promoting inheritance and awakening the cultural protection awareness of young people. In this direction, he and his team won the love of more than 16 million fans with only 25 short videos in less than two years, and quickly became prominent in the craze of the country.

Monkey King is the first short video updated on Zhu Tiexiong’s account, and it is also the starting point for him to become a new youth of Guofeng. Once it was released, it won more than one million likes from netizens. A small incident in the process also strengthened Zhu Tiexiong’s determination to create.

It turned out that during the filming of Monkey King, the little actor who played the role of the younger brother needed to cooperate with the special effects of cross-dressing, but seeing the surprised expression of Monkey King could not be completed until the staff used Ultraman to guide them, and the filming was successfully completed. This made Zhu Tiexiong feel very sad. He deeply feels that thousands of years of Chinese culture has precipitated too many Chinese-style superheroes, but they are rarely popularized and entered modern life. “Every time I watch Marvel heroes, I feel so ignited. we do not have?”

Looking at Tradition from Another Angle

The kind-hearted fisherman, the Mazu who leads people out of poverty, and the Monkey King who conquers demons…Zhu Tiexiong was born on an island in Fujian where Mazu culture is prevalent. The weekly troupe performances on the village stage deeply buried his yearning for culture. in the heart. Learning martial arts, participating in various art clubs, doing internships in TV stations, and working in self-media have laid a solid foundation for him to express his understanding of art and life through videos.

Previously, Zhu Tiexiong also released creative videos with cross-dressing and special effects in his spare time, and had millions of fans. However, due to the unsystematic content, the attention was gradually decreasing. He and his partner began to conduct in-depth text analysis, and found that ancient styles, cross-dressing, and videos related to traditional Chinese culture were more popular, so they launched a new account named “Zhu Tiexiong”, and the short video field exploded. In Zhu Tiexiong’s video, not only Zhao Zilong, Nezha, Guan Yu and Erlang God, but also traditional skills such as shadow puppetry, wood carving, face changing and lion dance, they try to convey a concept to the public: traditional culture is not only beautiful, but also like animation Just as passionate, it needs to be passed down from generation to generation.

Zhang Tongtong, who graduated from the Sichuan Conservatory of Music and is now working in the Chengdu National Orchestra, once performed the “Song of Neuropathy” popular in the two-dimensional group with his partner in the “Folk Music Is Crazy” concert of ordinary people. Instead of following the traditional playing techniques, it makes this ancient musical instrument wild. The two huqins are stacked with notes one by one, as if two vivid characters are bickering with emotion, which is very fun. Such an innovative display makes the audience feel refreshed about the rhythm of Erhu.

“When people mention erhu, they only think of “Erquan Yingyue” and “Horse Racing”. I feel very sorry. In fact, erhu has many good repertoires.” “I want to let everyone know the ‘new’ of Erhu by playing more eye-catching works, and let the ancient instrument shine with modern light.”

Leading the new fashion of the country

Adhere to using national musical instruments to promote traditional culture, pay attention to the regional characteristics of famous historical and cultural cities, and set off a national trend in clothing and arrangement… Under the team planning, the short video IP of “Folk Music Is Crazy” is not limited to the track category, not only will National musical instruments are combined with music elements such as film and television tracks, pop songs, rock, and electronic music, and they are also actively integrated into animation, mobile games and other secondary cultures, which have refreshed the understanding of Chinese folk music by netizens at home and abroad, and have been sought after and praised by many.

Some people in the industry believe that they actively inherit the historical and cultural connotations of folk music, skillfully master Chinese national musical instruments, and show the beauty of China‘s excellent traditional culture to the world in a new way, as well as the independence of Chinese young people. , Self-confident mental outlook.

“Folk music is also crazy” has quickly become popular with works such as “Li Sao” by recalling Qu Yuan Zhu Ankang’s work “Li Sao” from the perspective of youth, and performing “囍” with a festive atmosphere of traditional Chinese festivals in the Hakka Tulou in Luodai Ancient Town, Chengdu. They have attracted a large number of online platforms The stable follower group on the Internet will even “squat” in the comment area of ​​previous works to urge updates, “Traditional culture has been played with new tricks by young people, so that everyone can’t help but want to participate.” Some netizens commented like this.

“The more national, the more global.” Zhu Tiexiong is working with a group of young people, impressing another group of young people with his enthusiasm for traditional culture. In the short video industry where “the update speed is about equal to the life of the account”, the frequency of launching a new work in the past month makes the account “Zhu Tiexiong” a “heterogeneous”, but the pursuit of “touching” content and sophisticated production make them in less than a month. Over the years, it has accumulated nearly 17 million fans.

“The wind of the times blows to the things I love and stick to.” Zhu Tiexiong firmly believes that people’s feelings for traditional culture are rooted in their hearts, and he and his team take “Chinese-style blood and romance” as the direction to make these feelings Excited.