With skin transplant, Hran transforms patients’ lives

Teenager Etelvino Mateus was 13 years old when he suffered a domestic accident and had 70% of his body burned by flammable liquid. He was admitted to the Burn Unit of the Regional Hospital of Asa Norte (Hran) with affected arms and lower limbs. After undergoing a skin transplant two years ago and an extensive physiotherapy process, as the service is multidisciplinary, today, Etelvino is 100% recovered.

Skin transplants began to be performed at the hospital in 2019, through emergency concessions. From 2023, with the approval of the Ministry of Health, Hran doctors were qualified with permanent authorization, making the process more agile.

The head of the Hran skin transplant team, Fernando Pontes, says that, like so many other patients, the procedure in Etelvino was a success. “The good recovery results are also a reflection of the unit’s multidisciplinary work. There are different lines of care and perspectives in search of a single objective: the cure of patients and the solution of the problem.”

Mother of the teenager, now 15 years old, Gizeane Oliveira, 30, highlights the hospital’s support. “Hran’s team was extremely attentive in my son’s recovery. Today, he leads a normal life, studies, plays, plays video games and loves sports, ”she says.

Training

To offer the best service, professionals invest in training. “I learned about new treatment technologies such as dermal regeneration matrices [da pele] and we need to reach them to incorporate them into our processes”, reports Fernando who, this month, participated in a conference on burns in Ireland. The doctor reinforces that, in Brazil, the quality of care and protocols are excellent.

Physical therapy is also an essential part of the recovery process, as it reduces the impact on functions and prevents retractions that impede movement and, in Etelvino’s case, development. “This care goes into adulthood”, points out the specialist, highlighting the importance of post-transplant care.

Kessia Pereira, 30, suffered a domestic accident with flammable liquid in 2019 and had 75% of her body burned. After 57 days of treatment and several surgeries, she underwent physical therapy for three years to restore movement in her arms.

“I have some limitations, as I had a shortened hand, but I did physiotherapy at Hran for a long time to improve. The team was essential for my improvement, I also had a nutritional follow-up that helped a lot. Despite my challenges, today I have a new life”, says Kessia.

Fernando remembers that Kessia’s procedure was a challenge, as she had a very large part of her body burned. “Without the transplant, it’s likely she wouldn’t have made it. She underwent several surgeries during her stay and is currently rehabilitated. It really is a success story.”

Reference

The Burns Unit annually receives about 3,000 patients, with an average hospitalization rate of 10% (about 300 cases per year). The people assisted receive care from a multidisciplinary team, even after hospital discharge. The space has a team of doctors, nurses, nursing technicians, nutritionists, psychologists, physiotherapists and social assistance support.

The emergency room for burns at Hran is open 24 hours a day. After the first care, if necessary, the patient is referred to the hospital. The unit, in addition to serving patients from the surroundings of the DF, is a reference for the Midwest, the north of Minas Gerais and the west of Bahia.

