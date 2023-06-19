With surprises and a debut like this, Argentina forms against Indonesia

In the second friendly of the FIFA date, in the Asian tour of the world champion team, Argentina meets Indonesia in Jakarta with several changes in their formation with respect to the triumph with Australia last Thursday.

It was known that Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Nicolás Otamendi They were not going to be there since they were released after the first friendly. In addition there were other modifications in the starting eleven.

In defence, German Pezzella He entered for Otamendi and will be the team captain. On the left side, Facundo Medina replaces the zucchini Marcos Acunain his debut as a starter.

In midfield, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso and Exequiel Palacios they got in instead of Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul.

In attack, it will be the absolute debut of Facundo Good night at 18 years old. Julián Álvarez also entered. The formation of Argentina is with: Dibu Martinez; Mill, Cuti Rosemary, Pezzella, Medina; Walls, Lo Celso, Palaces; Buonanotte, Nico Gonzalez and Alvarez.





